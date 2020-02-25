Automotive Gear Shift Systems  Market: Simulation Software and AI to Find Widespread Adoption

The Fact.MR report tracks the automotive gear shift system market for the period 2018-2028. According to the report, the automotive gear shift system market is projected to grow at 4.8% CAGR through 2028. The report on automotive gear shift system market is the consequence of a robust and elaborate research methodology employed during the compilation of the report. A two-step process involving primary and secondary researches was conducted to obtain invaluable and actionable insights into the automotive gear shift system market. Primary research was conducted by interviewing seasoned experts from the automotive gear shift system market while a thorough study of company press releases, trade journals, paid sources, and other publications related to the automotive gear shift market formed the basis of the secondary research. Results from both the steps of research were triangulated to create an authentic and accurate forecast of the automotive gear shift system market.

Additionally, simulation software is also finding increasing usage for testing and analysis of automotive shift gear systems. Manufacturers are using these systems to analyze different aspects of shift gear systems such as clutch pressure fluctuations and stick-slip friction coefficients. Further advancements in technology are likely to bolster automotive gear shift system market growth by potentially allowing manufacturers to produce custom systems for specific applications.

Automotive gear shift system manufacturers are increasingly leveraging technology for the production and testing of their products. Simulation software is finding widespread adoption in the market with manufacturers using the technology to test virtual gear shift system models under different driving conditions. Coupled with artificial intelligence, the information obtained from simulation software is used for optimizing the shift schedule of automotive gear shift systems. These technologies are enabling manufacturers to conduct real-time testing using virtual scenarios and aid in designing and accurate calibration of gear shift systems quickly, efficiently, and in a cost-effective manner.

Automobile companies are focusing on the development of new technologies to enhance the performance of manual transmissions. In addition, the burgeoning demand for lightweight commercial vehicles in evolving mobility and ride-sharing services is likely to be a vital factor bolstering automotive gear shift system market growth.

The study opines that stick shift gear systems will continue to be the top-selling variant, on account of its cost-effectiveness and role in achieving fuel efficiency. Furthermore, the development of technology to enhance the performance and substantially reduce the weight of manual transmission systems while providing for better driver comfort and compact design is fuelling uptake of stick gear shift systems, with global sales totaling 83 million units in 2018.

Some of the leading players operating in the automotive gear shift system market include Kongsberg Automotive ASA, SL Corporation, GHSP, Inc., Ficosa International, S.A., Fuji Kiko Co., Ltd., Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Jopp Holding GmbH, and Dura Automotive Systems, LLC.

