Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger Market 2018 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2023

Turbocharger is a type of forced induction system. Turbocharger uses the exhaust flow from the engine to spin a turbine, which in turn spins an air pump, compressing the air flowing into the engine. Automotive gasoline engine turbocharger is one kind of turbocharger for gasoline automotive; the turbocharger has four main components, the turbine, the compressor, the control system and the bearing system.

The global Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger market will reach xxx Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% from 2018-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)

Average market price by SUK

Major applications

Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:

Honeywell

BorgWarner

MHI

IHI

Continental

Bosch Mahle

Major applications as follows:

Sedam

SUV & Pickup

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.4 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Honeywell

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.2 BorgWarner

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product Specifications

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.3 MHI

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product Specifications

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.4 IHI

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product Specifications

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.5 Continental

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product Specifications

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.6 Bosch Mahle

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product Specifications

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

4 Major Application

4.1 Sedam

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Sedam Market Size and Forecast

4.2 SUV & Pickup

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 SUV & Pickup Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Others

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

