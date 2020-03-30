Automotive Fuel Rail Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2019-2023

An automotive fuel rail is a common rail fuel injection system whose main function is to supply the optimal amount of fuel through the injectors. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global automotive fuel rail market that calculates growth for this market at 3% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2018 and 2023.

The imperative factors for the global automotive fuel rail market include the rapidly rising demand for the advanced fuel-efficient delivery system, stringent emission norms by governments, and the need for fuel economy. Other factors driving the market include customization of the automotive fuel rail, growing awareness about concerns regarding the environment, increase in demand for alternative fuel engine, increase in vehicle production, increased demand for high-efficiency vehicles, increasing pollution, and increase in sales of the passenger car as well as the commercial vehicle. Due to various initiatives, sales of hybrid vehicles that cause lesser carbon emissions are being encouraged by the government which is a boost for the market. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are working to downsize and reduce the overall weight of the engine that can increase market growth.

However, innovation and development regarding the fuel-efficient products is a major challenge for the manufacturers that can hurt the market growth. Other factors that can slow down the market growth include an increase in demand for battery electric vehicles, the adoption of gasoline direct injection engines that require high-pressure automotive fuel rail.

Key Players

The key players in the global automotive fuel rail market include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc. (USA), Landi Renzo S.P.A (Italy), Linamar Corporation (Canada), Magneti Marelli S.P.A. (Italy), Nikki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Roberts Bosch GmbH (Germany), Sanoh Industrial Co. Ltd. (Japan), and TI Fluid Systems (UK).

Segmentation

The global automotive fuel rail market has been segmented on the basis of engine type, fuel type, material, type of pressure system, vehicle type, and lastly, region. Based on engine type, this market has been segmented into inline engine and V-engine. In the context of fuel type, the market can be segmented into diesel, gasoline, and alternative fuel. Regarding the type of pressure system, the market has been segmented into high-pressure, low-pressure and by region (where the pressure is to be applied). On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into the passenger car, light commercial vehicle (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV).

Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of the global automotive fuel rail Market segments the market into the regional markets known as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market growth due to the increased demand for passenger and commercial vehicles in India and China along with the fuel-efficient system. Other factors contributing to the market growth in this region are the increase in development activities towards automobiles such as engine downsizing. Another country-specific market in this region is Japan, followed by the remaining countries of this region.

Europe is the second largest regional market. In this region, the market can grow due to the established automotive sector, the presence of many key market players. and due to the regulations from governments in order to protect the environment. The most important country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, Italy, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

During the forecast period, the market in North America can grow to all the reasons the same as Europe. The highest revenue-generating country-specific markets in this region are the USA and Canada.

Latest Industry News

The Department for Transport in the UK has awarded grants of around £350 000 to each of five projects which aim to develop technology to reduce the rail network’s carbon footprint. These technologies are CODD-P hydraulic pump, diesel freight carbon reduction technology, green rail exhaust after treatment, riding sunbeams, and W2W zero emissions power system. 5 FEB 2019

Ford has begun introducing two-dimensional nanomaterial graphene under the hood of its vehicles. This development is expected to aid the development of next-gen batteries because graphene is now being used to increase component durability and reduce weight. 17 OCT 2018

