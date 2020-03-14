Automotive Fuel Pressure Regulator Market Trends, Opportunities & Growth Forecast during 2017– 2027

Automotive Fuel Pressure Regulator Market: Introduction

One look at the overall fuel system of any vehicle gives us an idea that fuel stored in the fuel tank is not directly connected to the internal combustion engine for energy generation, but travels through a series of different units before being combusted. Each unit within this system operates at varying pressures, hence irregular fuel pressures has to be regulated before it is injected into the engine cylinder. Automotive fuel pressure regulator is a devices that aids in achieving constant pressure of the fuel before been atomized by the fuel injectors. Automotive fuel pressure regulator helps in maintaining appropriate volume of fuel flow according to the power required by the vehicle for different load conditions.

Automotive Fuel Pressure Regulator Market: Dynamics

Automotive fuel pressure regulator can be viewed as a mandatory fixture on any vehicle run on internal combustion engine, hence its market is affected by the dynamics of its parent market, i.e., the automotive industry. With a yearly industrial growth clocking an average of 1 to 2% increase on a global scale, the automotive fuel pressure regulator can be estimated for a positive growth driven primarily by the growth of the automotive industry. Automobile manufacturers are on a constant lookout for developing techniques and procuring efficient products in order to reduce fuel consumption hence, and automotive fuel pressure regulator plays a pivotal role in maintaining the fuel flow and thereby achieving reduced fuel consumption. Additionally, the environmental watchers and governments of various economies release stringent rules and regulations focused towards minimizing air pollution. These above factors also contribute to the increase in sales of automotive fuel pressure regulator and thereby, are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

The market players associated with the manufacture of automotive fuel pressure regulator are highly fragmented with the majority of players belonging to the unorganized category owing to the ease with which the product can be built from scratch. This factor can be considered as a market challenge as substandard products can easily creep into the supply chain cycle.

Automotive Fuel Pressure Regulator Market: Segmentation

The automotive fuel pressure regulator market can be segmented based on operating pressure, vehicle type and distribution channel.

By operating pressure, the automotive fuel pressure regulator market can be segmented as:

Less than 5 PSI

5 – 15 PSI

More than 15 PSI

By vehicle type, the automotive fuel pressure regulator market can be segmented as:

Passenger cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By distribution channel, the automotive fuel pressure regulator market can be segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

Automotive Fuel Pressure Regulator Market: Regional Outlook

Automotive industry around the globe has witnessed an uptick in the growth from the last couple of years albeit on a steady note. Thus, the industrial growth is largely differentiated across various regions with Asia Pacific to expect a positive growth owing to high production numbers of vehicles with China leading the forefront followed by Japan, South Korea and India. This factor is expected to aid the growth of the automotive fuel pressure regulator market in the upcoming years. The market in the Latin American is expected to come across hiccups owing to dwindling automotive industry in Brazil, but may pick up pace in the later years of the forecast period, once its economic conditions are improved. The strength of the Middle East and Africa lies in its aftermarket segment owing to consumers opting for retrofitting their vehicles with fuel pressure regulators, while the markets in North America and Europe are also anticipated to grow in the future due to reforms pertaining to improve the efficiency and consumption of fuel in automobiles.

Automotive Fuel Pressure Regulator Market: Participants

Examples of some of the major players in the global automotive fuel pressure regulator market, identified across the value chain include: