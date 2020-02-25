Automotive Fuel Injection System Market: Pervasive Trend of Engine Downsizing Pushes the Adoption of Direct Injection

Fact.MR’s new report on automotive fuel injection system market offers captivating insights on the dynamics, including opportunities, trends, restraints, and drivers. The report on automotive fuel

injection system market conveys the market value and volume particulars along with key factors influencing growth of the automotive fuel injection system market. Moreover, the report on automotive fuel injection system market also offers a deep dive into a profound segmental analysis along with regional growth aspects.

Automotive fuel injection system market is proliferating at an unwavering rate, finds a recent research study by Fact.MR. The growth of automotive fuel injection system market is likely to be driven by a pool of pacesetters, ranging from rising environmental regulations to concerns revolving around optimal fuel utilization. The consequent requirement for passenger cars has also been identified as one of the key demand generating factors pushing adoption of fuel injection systems. According to the research report by Fact.MR, the volume sales of automotive fuel injection system is anticipated to approach 101,131,418 units by 2018-end, up from 98,433,519 units in 2017.

The trend of engine downsizing is on a consistent rise, as use of smaller engines offering the power and competency of large engines is rapidly gaining traction. Orientation of prominent automakers toward introducing highly efficient vehicles is persuading them to adopt new technologies, with engine downsizing being an acclaimed one. Since the end of 1990s, the trend of engine downsizing is progressively spreading across the automotive industry and is being relied upon for facilitating high performance goals.

Gravitation toward fuel-efficient vehicles in tandem with strict regulatory framework is expected to encourage the adoption of advanced automotive fuel injection system facilitating superior engine performance and optimal fuel utilization “, Senior Analyst, Fact.MR

The rising demand for personal conveyance is predominantly pushing the adoption of compact vehicles across urban as well as sub-urban areas. Demand for fuel injection system for compact vehicles is gaining tailwinds from the ubiquitous vigor of compact vehicles, with volume sales approaching 32,631,289 units by 2018-end.

According to the report, gasoline port injection is gaining immense traction as one of the highly viable technologies, followed by gasoline direct injection and diesel direct injection. The competency of gasoline port injection to offer significant cost advantages coupled by operating at a simple strategy is fostering the popularity of this technology amid the customer market place.

The fuel injection systems for engines of 150 cc engines and less have been widely acknowledged owing to their performance quo, which has been identified as a significant trend creating numerous business opportunities in the two-wheeler domain. Moreover, the prominent trend of engine downsizing embraced by automakers to comply with emission regulations is also creating an optimistic scenario for adoption of automotive fuel injection system.

However, aspects such as high maintenance and service costs entailed are poised to hamper the growth potential of global fuel injection systems market growth. The repeatedly fluctuating price points of the raw materials involved is foreseen to pose challenges for the manufacturers of automotive fuel injection systems.

Automotive Fuel Injection System Market- Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape offers a detailed look at the prominent companies having a stronghold in the automotive fuel injection system market. The competitive landscape section in the automotive fuel injection system market presents compelling insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and key focus areas of the key players operating in the automotive fuel injection system market space.

Robert Bosch GmbH, a leading player in the automotive fuel injection system market, consummated scheduled sale of SEG Automotive Germany GmbH to the purchaser consortium ZMJ (Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd.) in Zhengzhou, China and CRCI (China Renaissance Capital Investment) in Hong Kong, China, by 2017 end.

