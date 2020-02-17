Automotive Fuel Injection System Market Analysis by Major Players Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Hitachi, Ltd

The global automotive fuel injection system market was valued at $59,588.3 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2016 – 2022. The increasing need for fuel efficient vehicles and stringent emission control norms are expected to drive the demand for automotive fuel injection system over the forecast period.

In many countries, governments have imposed stringent emission control norms to reduce the greenhouse gases emission from the vehicles. In 2011, global CO2 emission stood at 31.6 gigatons, with 23% of these emissions coming from all transport sectors. According to the Corporate Average Fuel Economy regulations, all vehicles plying in the U.S. need to have average fuel efficiency of 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025. As per the European government CO2 emission regulation, the total CO2 emission from new passenger cars should be decreased from 130 gram (g) per kilometer (Km) travel in 2013 to 95g per Km travel by 2020.

The key opportunity witnessed in the global automotive fuel injection system market includes growing two-wheeler market for fuel injection system and product development opportunities in natural gas vehicles.

Asia-Pacific has been the largest market for automotive fuel injection system market , accounting 48.7% of the global market in terms of value in 2015. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global automotive fuel injection system market, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during 2016 – 2022. The major reason for the growth of the market in the region includes increased vehicle production and strict emission norms.

Some of the major players operating in the global automotive fuel injection system market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Hitachi, Ltd., Magna International Inc., Mikuni Corporation, Johnson Electric, and SHW AG.

