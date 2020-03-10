Automotive Fuel Injection Market 2019 Receives Rapid Boost in Economy Due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast To 2023

Automotive Fuel Injection Market 2019 is latest research report by MarketResearchFuture, the global Automotive Fuel Injection market is expected to Register High Growth Rate during 2019 To 2023. Report analyzes Automotive Fuel Injection Market Key Companies with Size, Share, Trends analysis, and Key Country Forecast to 2023. Automotive Fuel Injection Market Information is segmented by Components (ECU, Fuel Injectors, Pressure regulators, Fuel Pumps, Sensors), by Vehicle Type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), by Fuel type (Gasoline, Diesel, Alternative fuel), by Technology Type (Gasoline port injection, Gasoline direct injection, Diesel direct injection) and by Regions – Global Forecast To 2023

The Key Players of Global Automotive Fuel Injection Markets Are:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K), Denso Corporation (Japan), Carter Fuel System (U.S.), Edelbrock, LLC (U.S), NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) and Keihin Corporation (Japan).

Market Scenario:

The automotive fuel injection typically refers to the fuel introduction to an internal combustion engine. This process is typically done with the fuel injector. The fuel injection system is typically used for consistent and smoother throttle response and better fuel efficiency. The use of fuel injection systems typically replaces the need for the use of mechanical choke. The ever increasing global automotive production is driving the need for automotive fuel injection systems. Also stringent environmental laws on automobile emissions and the rising demand for fuel efficiency is driving the market.

Top global automotive manufacturers across various continents are determined to meet the emission standards and fuel injection systems provide definite advantage over the traditional automotive carburettor engines. The market is also driven by the OEM and aftersales demand of fuel injection systems. The automotive fuel injection market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 5.75% from 2016 to 2023.

Automotive Fuel Injection Market – Segmentation

The Global Automotive Fuel Injection Market is segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Components : Comprises ECU, Fuel Injectors, Pressure regulators, Fuel Pumps, Sensors.

Segmentation by Vehicle Type : Comprises passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle

Segmentation by Fuel Type : Comprises Gasoline, Diesel, Alternative fuel

Segmentation by Technology Type : Comprises Gasoline port injection, Gasoline direct injection, Diesel direct injection

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis of Automotive Fuel Injection Market:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the largest during the forecasted period because of the booming automobile market in the region. The increasing buying power especially in countries such as China and India is driving the market for the fuel injection. Also there is increasing two wheeler sales in the region in which fuel injection technology is used to reduce vehicle pollution instead of the traditional carburetor engines. In North America and Europe region the market is responsive to the huge after sales demand in the region. Also, automotive fuel Injections market have gained significance in recent times with manufacturers opting for the technology to meet the stringent vehicle emission laws.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

January, 2015 – Bosch, a leading supplier of technology and services inaugurated its sixth manufacturing unit in India at State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) Gangaikondan, Tamil Nadu on January 22, 2015. Built with an investment of around 500 million INR (6.2 million euro) and spread across 6,500 square meters of built up area, this new facility of Bosch Limited in India will facilitate the company’s Gasoline Systems business to further localize manufacturing and increase cost-competitiveness.

September, 2016– At the IAA Show, a new generation of ultra-high precision, modular fuel injection systems is revealed by Delphi Automotive PLC. Designed using an approach that Delphi calls ‘Clever not Complex’, the new systems build on the company’s proven Euro VI common rail technology with the introduction of advanced features that allow it to deliver a substantial improvement in emissions, fuel economy and refinement while maintaining exceptional reliability.

September, 2014 – Global automotive supplier DENSO Corporation developed a new electronic fuel injection system for small motorcycles called DIET-FI*. DIET-FI is the world’s first fuel injection system that doesn’t use a throttle position sensor or engine temperature sensor. Instead, it uses newly developed control technologies that ensure the same fuel economy and environmental performance as conventional fuel injection systems, thus cutting costs.

