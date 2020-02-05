Automotive Friction Materials Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

The Asia Pacific region is the largest consumer of friction materials across the globe. The friction materials market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are highly populated economies with rising preference for personal vehicles, which is fueling the growth of the friction materials market in the region.

The global Automotive Friction Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Friction Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Friction Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akebono Brake Industry

Federal-Mogul

Fras-Le

ITT

Aisin Seiki

Nisshinbo

MIBA

Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF)

Valeo Friction Materials

Yantai Hi-Pad Brake Technology

Brembo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lining

Pads

Blocks

Discs

Others

Segment by Application

OE

Aftersales

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Automotive Friction Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Friction Materials

1.2 Automotive Friction Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Friction Materials Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Lining

1.2.3 Pads

1.2.4 Blocks

1.2.5 Discs

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Automotive Friction Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Friction Materials Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 OE

1.3.3 Aftersales

1.3 Global Automotive Friction Materials Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Automotive Friction Materials Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Automotive Friction Materials Market Size

1.4.1 Global Automotive Friction Materials Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Friction Materials Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Automotive Friction Materials Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Friction Materials Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Friction Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Friction Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Friction Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Friction Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Friction Materials Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive Friction Materials Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automotive Friction Materials Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Automotive Friction Materials Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Automotive Friction Materials Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Automotive Friction Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Automotive Friction Materials Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Friction Materials Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Friction Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Automotive Friction Materials Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Friction Materials Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Friction Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Automotive Friction Materials Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Automotive Friction Materials Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Automotive Friction Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Automotive Friction Materials Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Friction Materials Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Friction Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Automotive Friction Materials Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Friction Materials Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Automotive Friction Materials Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Automotive Friction Materials Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Automotive Friction Materials Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Automotive Friction Materials Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Automotive Friction Materials Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Friction Materials Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Automotive Friction Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Automotive Friction Materials Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Automotive Friction Materials Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Automotive Friction Materials Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Automotive Friction Materials Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Automotive Friction Materials Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

