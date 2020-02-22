Automotive Friction Brake System Market Global Research Report 2019 Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Friction Brake System Market 2018

Friction Brake System Market 2018 is latest research report by MarketResearchFuture, the global Friction Brake System market is expected to Register High Growth Rate during 2018 To 2022. Report analyzes Friction Brake System Market Key Companies with Size, Share, Trends analysis, and Key Country Forecast to 2022. Friction Brake System Market Information is segmented by Product Type (Disc Brake, Drum Brake), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV), Sales Channel (OEM’s, Aftermarket) and Region (North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa & Middle East) – Forecast to 2022

Key Players

Akebono Braking Industry Corporation, Brembo S.P.A, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., Aisin-Seiki Co. Ltd., Federal-Mogul Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Halla Mando Corporation, Haldex AB are some of the leading players operating in this market.

Market Synopsis of Global Friction Brake System Market

The braking system is used to control and stop the vehicle’s speed to avoid accidents. Disc brakes and drum brakes are two types of friction brakes employed in most automobiles. The key factors driving the Friction Brake System include: Growing consumer emphasis on safety, focus on preventive maintenance and stringency in the safety norms. Increase in the lifespan of automobiles due to delay of new vehicle purchase by the majority of customers in the developing economies has boosted the growth of Friction Brake System market.

Friction Brake System Market – Segmentation:

The Friction Brake System Market can be segmented in to three key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Product Type – Disc Brake, Drum Brake

Segmentation by Vehicle type – Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV

Segmentation by Sales Channel – OEM’s, Aftermarket

Segmentation by Regions: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa & Middle East

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

April 2017– Continental North America, a business unit of Continental AG operating in the U.S., invested approximately USD 40 million to expand the Morganton automobile plant. The company has also received a job development incentive grant of USD 1.6 million from The State of North Carolina. The added production capacity would be utilized for manufacturing the MK C1 braking systems.

Aug, 2017– Continental introduces an innovative wheel and braking concept for electric vehicles. The design enables the use of a large aluminum brake disk and solves the problem of bad braking performance due to corroded brake disks. It also reduces the weight of the wheel and brake and reduces service costs due to a lifetime brake disk and an easy brake pad change.

Oct, 2016 – Akebono Brake Corporation continues its recent expansion of brake pad coverage with the announcement of nine new part numbers to its Pro-ACT, Performance and EURO Ultra-Premium ceramic disc brake pad lines. This introduces premium brake coverage to an additional 5.8 million domestic, European and Asian vehicles. Akebono has released a total of 25 new part numbers this month, expanding total coverage to more than 10.4 million vehicles.

Regional Analysis of Global Friction Brake System Market

Global Friction Brake System Market is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2022. North-America accounts for the largest share in the Global Friction Brake System market in 2015 mainly due to the established automotive manufacturers present in this region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster pace than the Europe and North America during the forecast period due to the favorable government initiatives and increased investment in the automotive industry.

The report for Global Friction Brake System Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

