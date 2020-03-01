Automotive Frame Machine Market – Insights On Growing Applications by 2028

The growth of the automotive frame machines market is mainly attributed to the increasing use of automotive frame machines as an automotive collision repair equipment. A mounting number of auto service businesses and stakeholders in the automotive aftermarket are adopting automotive frame machines with innovative features and higher quality. In addition to the growing demand from market players in the automotive aftermarket, increasing growth of the automotive repair industry is triggering the growth of the automotive frame machine market.

Taking into account the upsurge in demand from small-scale as well as large-scale automotive garages, manufacturers are adopting strategies to modify the designs of automotive frame machines to address a variety of needs of end-users. In addition, various types of vehicles and the type of damages are also making a significant impact on the design of automotive frame machines, and ultimately on the manufacturing strategies of stakeholders. Leading manufacturers and distributors operating in the automotive frame machines market are concentrating on the dynamic and popular trends in the automotive industry to plan their next business strategies.

Furthermore, manufacturing automotive frame machines with unique features, such as portable measuring systems, high-quality chains and plate tools, and hydraulic systems with low failure rates, is becoming another popular trend among market players. This is expected to aid stakeholders to consolidate the automotive frame machines market in the upcoming years. Manufacturers are shifting their focus towards adopting next-generation technologies to differentiate their product range and maintain a competitive edge in the market.

Frame Machines that can Handle Heavy Loads Gaining Traction

Emerging trends in the automotive industry and dynamic consumer demand for passenger cars and SUVs continue to influence the automotive frame machines market. Demand is also impacted by evolving demand for SUVs and trucks. Considering the growing preference towards SUVs, demand for heavy-duty frame machines has increased.

The key areas of focus for manufacturers include pulling force per tower, deck design for the positioning of its optional accessories, and simultaneous multiple pulling. Furthermore, automotive frame machines with self-leveling decks are also gaining traction among manufacturers. Frame machines that include drive-on ramps, made of both tubular and stainless steel platforms, are witnessing high demand in the automotive frame machines market. In a bid to improve the durability of their products, manufacturers are focusing on incorporating heavy duty construction and coating their products with powder finishes.

A growing number of M&A activities in the automotive aftermarket is creating opportunities for market players to own an existing automotive service franchisee. Key participants in the automotive aftermarket are leveraging growth opportunities in the industry by acquiring smaller auto repair service shops, which may influence the demand for automotive frame machines in the near future. For example, Icahn Enterprises L.P. – an American conglomerate and parent company of Icahn Automotive Group LLC – recently acquired American Driveline Systems, which is a franchisor of auto repair and service shops, with over 680 locations in North America. The company also acquired Precision Auto Care Inc. – a franchisor of over 250 auto service stores in the U.S.

With the acquisitions, leading automotive aftermarket companies are growing their automotive service center network to provide superior automotive services to customers. By adopting aggressive strategies to strengthen their automotive repair capabilities, automotive aftermarket companies are making heavy investments in advanced auto service tools. Increasing number of acquisitions of small- and medium-size auto repair businesses can make a positive impact on the growth of the automotive frame machine market.

Small Auto Service Businesses Rely on ‘Financing’ to Procure New Equipment

Auto service and repair centers have also been influenced by the broader transformations in the automotive industry. Growing electrification, use of novel manufacturing materials, and growing integration of technology has meant that auto service companies have had to quickly adapt to the status quo. The adaptation is not only related to training the workforce, but also procuring advanced equipment that is suitable for carrying out repairs efficiently. Procurement of advanced equipment remains a challenge for small auto repair centers, and this has increased their reliance on financing companies.

Small Repair Centers Prefer Leasing Over Buying

In addition to the dependence on financing, small automotive repair centers continue to prefer the option of leasing over buying. This enables these repair centers to afford these machines as per their requirements without having to worry about upfront costs and maintenance.

Overall, the outlook on automotive frame machines market remains positive, and key market participants can expect a steady stream of opportunities to emerge in this market. However, considering the broader developments in the automotive industry, manufacturers and repair centers will need to be nimble so that they can adapt to the changing status quo.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

