Automotive Flywheel Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

Global Automotive Flywheel Market held a market is expected to grow at 5% CAGR during the forecast period. The report summarizes market review of the key segments in the market such as by Material , by Type, by Transmission, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Region, Forecast 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global automotive flywheel market market include Schaeffler AG (Germany), American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (US), AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd (Japan), Linamar Corportation (Canada), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Valeo SA (France), LUTHRA INDUSTRIAL CORP (India), Skyway Precision, Inc. (US), Ford Motor Company (US), and Iljin (Korea).

Market Overview:

The global automotive flywheel market has seen a remarkable growth. The rising production of vehicles globally in the past few years has boosted the flywheel market significantly. The demand for commercial vehicles is extensively driven by growing industrialization and growing service sectors. Rising demand for different factors such as comfort, aesthetics & safety, and continuous improvement in technology are responsible for the expansion of the automotive flywheel market. For enhancement of comfort factors, i.e. the reduction of the vibration produced within the transmission assembly, the manufacturers have developed different technologies.

Competition amongst flywheel manufacturers is a key factor responsible for the growth of the flywheel market as manufacturers constantly focus on developing different features to differentiate their products and match the weight, speed and transmission requirements of automotive manufacturers. Rising penetration of semi-automatic transmission systems globally such as AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) and DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission in the commercial and passenger vehicles segments is likely to drive the flywheel market during the forecast period.

Automotive Flywheel Market Segmentation:

The global automotive flywheel market is segmented on the basis of material, type, transmission, sales channel and region.

On the basis of material, the market has been segmented into cast iron, maraging steel and aluminum alloys.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into single mass flywheel and dual mass flywheel.

On the basis of transmission, the market has been segmented into manual transmission, semi-automatic transmission and automatic transmission .

On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicle.

On the basis of sales channel, the market has been segmented into OEM and Aftermarket.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global automotive flywheel market has been segmented into four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the highest revenue market share throughout the forecast period owing to growing urbanization and growing purchasing power of consumers. Moreover, increased production and sales of automobiles is expected to further boost the demand for flywheels in this region.

Scope of Report:

The report for global automotive flywheel market of market research future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

