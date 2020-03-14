Automotive Flooring Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

Stringent regulations for increasing provision of safe and economical automotive flooring by automotive industry governing bodies for preventing safety hazards has created opportunities for vehicle manufacturers and OEMs. Automotive industry is witnessing increasing demand for customized flooring systems for enhancing ergonomic value of passenger cabins, thereby triggering industry growth.

Sustainable Products to Significantly Influence Growth of Automotive Flooring Market

Shifting customer preference towards advanced and innovative passenger comfort as well as vehicle aesthetics is expected to stimulate growth of automotive flooring market. Growing awareness regarding thermal insulation and noise reduction will further boost growth of automotive flooring market. Surging trend for enhanced appearance of vehicle’s interior and flooring is driving the need for production and facilities of innovative and customized automotive flooring.

Burgeoning need for improving quality and reducing cost of vehicles have been influencing OEMs to develop non-needle punch polyethylene terephthalate carpets for cars, thereby impacting growth of automotive flooring market. Rapidly increasing demand for eco-friendly materials with improved performance further drives the usage of PU (polyurethane) materials in automotive flooring market. Stringent regulations by EC (European Legislation) and CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) is highly influencing the development of fuel-effective vehicles by OEMs. Heavy investments by developing regions in automotive industry for improving vehicle infrastructure is expected to fuel growth of automotive flooring market.

Need for lightweight mats and carpets at reduced cost is expected to pose significant challenges for automotive flooring market. High-cost of raw materials is likely to hinder production of flooring products, thereby negatively impacting the growth of automotive flooring market.

Download Sample Copy @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5394

Automotive Flooring Market: Increasing Number of Treaties to Create Significant Growth Opportunities in the Long Run

Surging production of vehicles in BRIC countries is expected to prove significantly beneficial for automotive flooring market. Over the years, Western Europe and North America have turned out to be the highly-preferred center for worldwide brand innovations and developments. This in turn makes these regions ideal for development of innovative and new carpets, thereby driving the growth of automotive flooring market in these regions. Rising number of treaties between Latin America and North America is expected to drive automobile exports, mainly preventing Brazilian market from automotive industry downfall.

Rising production of HCV and LCV in APAC is likely to fuel demand for automotive flooring amongst the commercial vehicles in the region. In addition, growing presence of major OEMs in India and China is expected to further stimulate growth of Asia-Pacific automotive flooring market. Rising number of middle-income groups, increasing working population and swift industrialization is expected to push production of automobiles, thereby impacting growth of Asia-Pacific automotive flooring market.

Automotive Flooring Market: Segmentation

Automotive flooring has been segmented depending on process, material, product type, and channel and vehicle type

Based on process, automotive flooring market is segmented into

Tufted (Non needle punch)

Needle punch

Based on material, automotive flooring market is categorized into

Rubber

Nylon

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Others

Based on product type, automotive flooring market is classified into

Mats

Carpets

Based on channel, automotive flooring market is fragmented into

After market

OEM

Based on vehicle-type, automotive flooring market is segmented into

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Passenger Car (PC)

Download Competitive Matrix @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5394

Need for Temperature Withstanding Products to Open-Up Challenging Production Segments for Automotive Flooring Market Manufacturers

Increasing demand for developing products withstanding temperature changes is expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in automotive flooring market. Distribution agreements is witnessed to be a key element in the over-all strategy framework of automotive flooring market manufacturers. Key players in automotive flooring market are inclusive of Toyota Boshuku Canada Inc., Freudenberg Performance Materials, Corry Rubber Corporation, Apache Mills, Inc., Synova Carpets, LLC, Faurecia SA, Conform Automotive, HP Pelzer Automotive System Inc., Derby Fabricating Solutions, LLC and Autoneum Holding Ltd.