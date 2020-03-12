Automotive Fleet Leasing Market is Anticipated to Register a Significant CAGR over a Forecast Period 2017-2023

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on ‘Global Automotive Fleet Leasing Market’ which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2017-2023.

Market Synopsis of Automotive Fleet Leasing Market:

Globally, the market for Automotive Fleet Leasing market is growing at a CAGR of 6.04% during forecasted period (2017-2023). Fleet lease vehicles are used by all sorts of commercial and public operations. IT Industries, Food & Beverages sector needs vehicles that meet their specific needs, along with the ability to turn repairs and other problems rather than deal with them internally. Leasing such vehicles, it also reduces prices. Moreover, it also provide tax benefits, which vary according to lease type.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 33.17% in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period. U.S. is expected to dominate the market in North America. U.S. is referred as major contributor for the automotive industry and demand for passenger cars, LCV and HCV has increased substantially due to the rising migrants. Moreover, rental car companies, which make up the largest customer segment in the US fleet and lease market. The open-end segment accounted the largest market share because they are primarily used commercial business due to which they posses the higher market share in the market. They offers greater control of asset utilization and disposal. It is usually for 12 months and can terminate the agreement at any point after the end of the term. At the end of the leasing term, the customer is responsible for any excessive damage or additional mileage overages. The passenger vehicles account for more than 50% of the global vehicle production. With the rise in income levels, the passenger vehicle segment has witnessed a significant rise in production and sales. High demand for automobiles is primarily driven by rising demand of passenger car among large pool of population, increasing per capita income in emerging countries, and expansion of global auto-manufacturers into new emerging markets and others. the market is driven by various factors such as growing awareness about the benefit of fleet leasing among the customers, the high growth potential for leasing market due to growing demand for leased cars, and people shifting from vehicle purchase to vehicle leasing. There are various factors that can hinder the growth of the market such as pay for the original equipment at the time of collision and restriction in car leasing agreement.

Key Players

The key players in market includes ARI (New Jersey), LeasePlan Corporation N.V. (Netherland), Sixt Leasing SE (Germany), Glesby Marks (U.S.), AutoFlex AFV (U.S.), Velcor Leasing Corporation (U.S.), Caldwell fleet leasing (U.S.), Wheel, Inc. (U.S.), PRO Leasing Services (U.S.), Jim Pattison Lease (Canada).

Key Findings

The global automotive fleet leasing market is expected to reach USD 37,410.9 million by 2023

Regionally, North- America has the largest market of USD 11,701.0 million by 2023

China accounted for the largest market share of 46.25% in 2016, with a market value of USD 3,101.6 Million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period. Japan was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 1,926.7 Million in 2016; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.37%.

On the basis of Lease type, open-ended segment accounted for the largest market share registering CAGR of 6.32% during the forecasted period

On basis of vehicle type segment passenger cars holds the market share of 79.44% in 2016

