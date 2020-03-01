Automotive Financing Services 2019 Global Market Key Players – Volkswagen, GM, Ford, Toyota, BMW – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Automotive Financing Services Market 2019
The subject of automotive finance comprises the different financial products which allows someone to acquire a car with any arrangement other than a single lump payment. The provision of car finance by a third party supplier allows the acquirer to provide for and raise the funds to compensate the initial owner, either a dealer or manufacturer.
The industry is witnessing the launch of new products in the automotive sector in various segments making them affordable in emerging economies and is subsequently fueling automotive finance market growth.
In 2018, the global Automotive Financing Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automotive Financing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Financing Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Volkswagen
GM
Ford
Toyota
BMW
Aston Martin
Daimler
Nissan
FCA
Citroen
Renault
Honda
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Straightforward Car Loan
Hire Purchase
Personal Contract Hire (Car Leasing)
Personal Contract Purchase
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Financing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Straightforward Car Loan
1.4.3 Hire Purchase
1.4.4 Personal Contract Hire (Car Leasing)
1.4.5 Personal Contract Purchase
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Financing Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Passenger Vehicles
1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Automotive Financing Services Market Size
2.2 Automotive Financing Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive Financing Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Automotive Financing Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Volkswagen
12.1.1 Volkswagen Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Automotive Financing Services Introduction
12.1.4 Volkswagen Revenue in Automotive Financing Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Volkswagen Recent Development
12.2 GM
12.2.1 GM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Automotive Financing Services Introduction
12.2.4 GM Revenue in Automotive Financing Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 GM Recent Development
12.3 Ford
12.3.1 Ford Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Automotive Financing Services Introduction
12.3.4 Ford Revenue in Automotive Financing Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Ford Recent Development
12.4 Toyota
12.4.1 Toyota Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Automotive Financing Services Introduction
12.4.4 Toyota Revenue in Automotive Financing Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Toyota Recent Development
12.5 BMW
12.5.1 BMW Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Automotive Financing Services Introduction
12.5.4 BMW Revenue in Automotive Financing Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 BMW Recent Development
12.6 Aston Martin
12.6.1 Aston Martin Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Automotive Financing Services Introduction
12.6.4 Aston Martin Revenue in Automotive Financing Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Aston Martin Recent Development
12.7 Daimler
12.7.1 Daimler Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Automotive Financing Services Introduction
12.7.4 Daimler Revenue in Automotive Financing Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Daimler Recent Development
12.8 Nissan
12.8.1 Nissan Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Automotive Financing Services Introduction
12.8.4 Nissan Revenue in Automotive Financing Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Nissan Recent Development
12.9 FCA
12.9.1 FCA Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Automotive Financing Services Introduction
12.9.4 FCA Revenue in Automotive Financing Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 FCA Recent Development
12.10 Citroen
12.10.1 Citroen Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Automotive Financing Services Introduction
12.10.4 Citroen Revenue in Automotive Financing Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Citroen Recent Development
Continued…..
