Automotive Finance Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Automotive Finance is the finance service provider by third parties that allows the customers to own a car without paying a lumpsum payment to the dealership. However, customers have to pay interest for the loan that is subjected to the stated interest rate.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Finance in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

While nations such as U.S., Canada, The U.K. are advanced in the industry growth rate in this region is low. The production is projected to witness remarkable growth in emerging economies such as Brazil, Russia, China, and India. The growth can be attributed to several factors such as a rise in population, proportion of progressing middle class, limited buying capacity, and realization of benefits of auto financing among them.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Toyota Motor Credit

GM Financial Inc

Volkswagen Financial Services Inc.

Hyundai Capital

RCI Banque

Ford Credit

Banque PSA Finance

Honda Financial Services

American Suzuki

Fiat Finance

Mercedes-Benz FS

Chrysler

BMW Financial

GMAC (Ally Financial)

Suzuki Finance

GMAC-SAIC

Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Auto Finance Co. Ltd

Chery Huiyin Automobile Finance Co. Ltd.

Maruti Finance

TATA Motor Finance

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

24 Months

36 Months

48 Months

60 Months

72 Months

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Government Use

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Finance Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 24 Months

1.2.2 36 Months

1.2.3 48 Months

1.2.4 60 Months

1.2.5 72 Months

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential Use

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.3.3 Government Use

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Toyota Motor Credit

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automotive Finance Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Toyota Motor Credit Automotive Finance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 GM Financial Inc

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Automotive Finance Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 GM Financial Inc Automotive Finance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Volkswagen Financial Services Inc.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Automotive Finance Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Volkswagen Financial Services Inc. Automotive Finance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Hyundai Capital

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automotive Finance Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Hyundai Capital Automotive Finance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 RCI Banque

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Automotive Finance Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 RCI Banque Automotive Finance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Ford Credit

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Automotive Finance Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Ford Credit Automotive Finance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Banque PSA Finance

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Automotive Finance Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Banque PSA Finance Automotive Finance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Honda Financial Services

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Automotive Finance Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Honda Financial Services Automotive Finance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 American Suzuki

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Automotive Finance Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 American Suzuki Automotive Finance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

