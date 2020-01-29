Automotive Filters Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Automotive Filters Market 2019

Filters are primarily used for removing dust particles, minerals, and other impurities that enter the engine through oil, cabin, or the fuel. Clean fuel significantly enhances engine power, improves efficiency, helps achieve fuel economy, and reduces carbon emissions.

The North America region is estimated to be the largest aftermarket during the forecast period.

The global Automotive Filters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Filters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Filters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mann-Hummel

Mahle

Wix

K&N Engineering

Fram

Sogefi

Cummins

Freudenberg

UFI Group

Donaldson

Clarcor

BOSCH

ACDelco

APEC KOREA

Bengbu Jinwei

YBM

Zhejiang universe filter

Yonghua Group

Okyia Auto

Guangzhou Yifeng

TORA Group

Bengbu Phoenix

DongGuan Shenglian

Kenlee

Foshan Dong Fan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Oil Filter

Fuel Filter

Air Filter

Cabin Filter

Coolant Filter

Brake Dust Filter

Oil Separator

Transmission Oil Filter

Steering Filter

Segment by Application

Passenger car

LCV

Truck

Bus

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Automotive Filters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Filters

1.2 Automotive Filters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Filters Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Oil Filter

1.2.3 Fuel Filter

1.2.4 Air Filter

1.2.5 Cabin Filter

1.2.6 Coolant Filter

1.2.7 Brake Dust Filter

1.2.8 Oil Separator

1.2.9 Transmission Oil Filter

1.2.10 Steering Filter

1.3 Automotive Filters Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Filters Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger car

1.3.3 LCV

1.3.4 Truck

1.3.5 Bus

1.3 Global Automotive Filters Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Automotive Filters Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Automotive Filters Market Size

1.4.1 Global Automotive Filters Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Filters Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Filters Business

7.1 Mann-Hummel

7.1.1 Mann-Hummel Automotive Filters Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive Filters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Mann-Hummel Automotive Filters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Mahle

7.2.1 Mahle Automotive Filters Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive Filters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Mahle Automotive Filters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Wix

7.3.1 Wix Automotive Filters Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive Filters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Wix Automotive Filters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 K&N Engineering

7.4.1 K&N Engineering Automotive Filters Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive Filters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 K&N Engineering Automotive Filters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Fram

7.5.1 Fram Automotive Filters Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive Filters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Fram Automotive Filters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sogefi

7.6.1 Sogefi Automotive Filters Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automotive Filters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sogefi Automotive Filters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Cummins

7.7.1 Cummins Automotive Filters Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automotive Filters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Cummins Automotive Filters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Freudenberg

7.8.1 Freudenberg Automotive Filters Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automotive Filters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Freudenberg Automotive Filters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 UFI Group

7.9.1 UFI Group Automotive Filters Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Automotive Filters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 UFI Group Automotive Filters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Donaldson

7.10.1 Donaldson Automotive Filters Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Automotive Filters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Donaldson Automotive Filters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

