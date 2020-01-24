Automotive Fasteners Market 2018 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Automotive Fasteners Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022” reports to its database.
Automotive fasteners are a collection of products that are used in automotive and vehicle assembly. They are usually designed for specific models of vehicles.
Global and Regional Automotive Fasteners market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Würth
Araymond
ITW
KAMAX
STANLEY
Aoyama Seisakusho
Meidoh
LISI
NORMA
Nifco
Meira
ZF TRW
Precision CastpartsCorp.
Topura
Chunyu
Boltun
Fontana
Sundram Fasteners
SFS intec
Samjin
Keller & Kalmbach
Piolax
B?llhoff
EJOT Group
GEM-YEAR
RUIBIAO
Shenzhen AERO Fasteners
Dongfeng Auto Fasteners
Chongqing Standard Fasteners
Changshu Standard Parts
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Threaded Fasteners
Non-Threaded Fasteners
By Application
Automotive OEM
Aftermarket
