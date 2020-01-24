Automotive Fasteners Market 2018 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Automotive Fasteners Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022” reports to its database.

Automotive fasteners are a collection of products that are used in automotive and vehicle assembly. They are usually designed for specific models of vehicles.

Global and Regional Automotive Fasteners market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Würth

Araymond

ITW

KAMAX

STANLEY

Aoyama Seisakusho

Meidoh

LISI

NORMA

Nifco

Meira

ZF TRW

Precision CastpartsCorp.

Topura

Chunyu

Boltun

Fontana

Sundram Fasteners

SFS intec

Samjin

Keller & Kalmbach

Piolax

B?llhoff

EJOT Group

GEM-YEAR

RUIBIAO

Shenzhen AERO Fasteners

Dongfeng Auto Fasteners

Chongqing Standard Fasteners

Changshu Standard Parts

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Threaded Fasteners

Non-Threaded Fasteners

By Application

Automotive OEM

Aftermarket

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Threaded Fasteners

1.1.2.2 Non-Threaded Fasteners

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Automotive OEM

1.1.3.2 Aftermarket

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

1.2.2.2 North America

1.2.2.3 Europe

1.2.2.4 South America

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Continued….

