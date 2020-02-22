Automotive Fastener Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Automotive Fastener market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Fastener market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

Automobile fasteners are parts that can act as fasteners

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the automotive fastener industry, include the development of light weight material fasteners and introduction of self-contained in-die fasteners.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Stanley Engineered Fastening

Illinois Tools Work Inc

Sundarm Fasteners

Bulten AB

Trifast

Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding B.V

Penn Engineering & Manufacturingoration

Phillips Screw

Rocknel Fastener

Precision Castparts

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Iron

Nickel

Brass

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

