MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Automotive Exterior Trim Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. Car trim refers to the items that can be added to the exterior, and interior, of an automobile to increase its appeal. There are several types of car trim. Some are used to protect the car from unwanted damage that can be caused by surrounding vehicles in a parking lot, while others are simply for aesthetics.

This report focus on automotive exterior trims which mainly includes: plastic bumpers, trim parts, roof rack, front grill trims system, wheel trim, Automotive Emblems and Others.

Scope of the Report:

Asia region, especially China is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of production, of the global automotive exterior trim market in 2017. The region comprises some of the fastest developing economies in the world, including China, India, Japan and Korea. This has led to an increase in vehicle production volumes over the years, with OEMs catering not only to the domestic demand but to overseas demand as well.

Passenger cars are expected to constitute the largest share in the global automotive exterior trim market. This can be attributed to the growing need of personal cars and private cab’s in the emerging economies. It has triggered the demand for sealing systems, from passenger car manufacturer side. The demand is expected to increase in developing and developed countries such as China, Japan, Germany and U.S.A, where major car manufacturers are located.

The worldwide market for Automotive Exterior Trim is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 25500 million US$ in 2024, from 19600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Exterior Trim in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Magna

Cooper Standard

Plastic Omnium

Toyoda Gosei

MINTHÂ Group

YFPO

Hutchinson

Nishikawa Rubber

SaarGummi

Kinugawa

CIEÂ Automotive

GuizhouÂ Guihang

Dura Automotive

Zhejiang Xiantong

Market Segment by States, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Plastic Trim

Metal Trim

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

