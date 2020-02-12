Automotive Exterior Materials Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2025

Automotive Exterior Materials Market – 2018

Global Automotive Exterior Materials market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Exterior Materials.

This report researches the worldwide Automotive Exterior Materials market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Automotive Exterior Materials breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Magna International Inc.

Grupo Antolin

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Gestamp Automocion

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Plastic Omnium Co.

Flex-N-Gate Corporation

Kirchhoff Automotive GmbH

DURA Automotive Systems, LLC

Trinseo S.A.

Automotive Exterior Materials Breakdown Data by Type

Steel

Aluminum

Plastics

Glass Composites

Carbon Composites

Others

Automotive Exterior Materials Breakdown Data by Application

Bumpers

Fenders

Doors

Hoods

Tailgates

Others

Automotive Exterior Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Automotive Exterior Materials Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Exterior Materials :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Exterior Materials Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Steel

1.4.3 Aluminum

1.4.4 Plastics

1.4.5 Glass Composites

1.4.6 Carbon Composites

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Bumpers

1.5.3 Fenders

1.5.4 Doors

1.5.5 Hoods

1.5.6 Tailgates

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Production

2.1.1 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Automotive Exterior Materials Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive Exterior Materials Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Exterior Materials Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Exterior Materials Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automotive Exterior Materials Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Exterior Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Exterior Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Automotive Exterior Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Automotive Exterior Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Automotive Exterior Materials Upstream Market

11.1.1 Automotive Exterior Materials Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Automotive Exterior Materials Raw Material

11.1.3 Automotive Exterior Materials Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Automotive Exterior Materials Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Automotive Exterior Materials Distributors

11.5 Automotive Exterior Materials Customers

Continued …

