Automotive Exhaust Manifolds Market Augmented Expansion to be Registered by 2018-2028

Automotive Exhaust Manifolds Market Insights

Automotive exhaust manifold plays a very important in any vehicle exhaust system, as it connects the cylinder head and then funnels the exhaust gases to the exhaust pipes. There gaskets present between the connection with the automotive exhaust manifolds, which prevents the poisonous exhaust fumes from sneaking into the vehicle and harming the occupants. Automotive exhaust manifolds are used in engines powered with both diesel and gasoline (petrol) in all vehicle types (PCV, LCV and HCV) in the global market.

Automotive Exhaust Manifolds should be manufactured and designed with utmost quality and precision, as even a small engineering flaw can danger human life, or result in the total loss of the automobile. Hence, cylinder chambers, including the cylinder head and automotive exhaust manifolds, are produced with high quality and accuracy to avoid mechanical disasters during the functioning of the engine. Increasing manufacturing ability and recent advancement have enabled the automotive industry to manufacture and design immaculate automotive exhaust manifolds in the global market.

Some of the prominent factors for the growth of the automotive exhaust manifolds market is the increasing vehicle production globally and the enhancement of safety features. An automotive exhaust manifolds has to be changed checked regularly and replaced if leakage is found so that it can perform its work efficiently. Thus, the automotive exhaust manifolds are one of the prominent aftermarket components in the global automotive market as they have a good replacement rate and hence by sales channels the aftermarket segment is estimated to grow with a prominent pace over the forecast period in the global market.

Automotive Exhaust Manifolds Market: Dynamics

The automotive exhaust manifolds market has a lot of scope in the research, development, and innovation department, as new approaches and technologies are being discovered for the manufacturing of upright and reliable engine parts and components. Additionally, new manufacturing technologies have enabled manufacturers to produce complex and difficult parts and components, such as cylinder heads, tubular automotive exhaust manifolds with ease and in very less manufacturing time. Moreover, the overall market for automotive exhaust manifolds has been inflating, owing to the overall global growth of the automotive industry. Present-day consumers are more attracted and fascinated towards performance-orientated vehicles with luxurious driving comfort. This will be a prominent driver for exhaust systems which includes automotive exhaust manifolds over the forecast period. For instance, manufacturers strive to produce exhaust manifolds with added precision, which will in turn drive growth of the market. Growing disposable income and high standard of living have enabled consumers to use vehicles that are more powerful with the full capability of the engine, for high driving performance. Furthermore, the use of the light stainless steel automotive exhaust manifolds that help reduce the overall weight of the vehicle is expected to fuel growth of the overall automotive exhaust manifolds market in the coming future.

Automotive Exhaust Manifolds Market: Regional Outlook

Europe and North America have a high lifestyle with comfortable standards of living and an increasing potential for spending; this has led to the development of high quality automotive exhaust manifolds in these respective regions.

Developed automotive markets, such as the U.S., Germany, and Japan, have always witnessed high demand for vehicle customization and thus high sales of custom auto components such as automotive exhaust manifolds has been witnessed in the aftermarket. But with the disruptively changing automotive industry in the developing markets as well, there has been increased adoption of this trend, i.e., demand for customized automotive exhaust manifolds. For racing aspirants, exhaust system is highly crucial. Manufacturers in the market are also focused towards supplying model-wise customized high-performance automotive exhaust manifolds. The performance exhaust systems component such as automotive exhaust manifolds available in the aftermarket are relatively high priced than the standard ones but offer various advantages, including higher engine performance and efficiency, style and desired acoustic comfort. These conditions are expected to act as catalysts for the growth of the overall automotive exhaust manifolds market in the coming future.

Automotive exhaust manifolds are essential for the effective operation of any vehicle, and have a good maintenance and service rate in all automobiles. Thus, the automotive exhaust manifolds aftermarket is expected see rapid growth in all developed and developing countries in the future. Evolving markets in the Asia Pacific region, especially China, India and Japan, will play a vital role in the expansion of the automotive exhaust manifolds market in the near future. In countries, such as India, China, South Korea and Japan, automobiles are the primary mode of transportation and hence, there is huge growth prospective for the automotive exhaust manifolds market over the coming years.

Automotive Exhaust Manifolds Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive exhaust manifolds market, identified across the value chain include:

Faurecia SA

Tenneco Inc.

Yutaka Giken Company Ltd.

Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.

SPM Autocomp Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co KG

Sango Co., Ltd.

Sejong Industrial Co.

Eberspacher Group GmbH & Co. KG

Katcon

Wescast Industries Inc.

