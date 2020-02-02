Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket 2019 Market by Top Manufacturers with Sales, Price, Revenue and Growth, Forecast 2025

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market 2019

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket is the component in the automotive engine, between the surface of the cylinder head and the exhaust manifold. The exhaust manifold takes the burned exhaust gases from the engine’s cylinders and ejects the gas through the exhaust system and out through the car’s tail pipe. An exhaust manifold gasket seals the connection between the manifold and cylinder head. This prevents exhaust leakage out of the connection and also ensures that all exhaust gas will flow through the catalytic converter for treatment.

Scope of the Report:

Global automotive valve industry is highly concentrated and the top three manufacturers control over 31.74% of the global market share. Federal-Mogul is the largest manufacturer in the global exhaust manifold gasket market, with a market share of 12.77% in 2015, followed by Dana and Elring which have the market share of 10.42% and 8.55% in 2015 respectively. In China, automotive OEM market for exhaust manifold gaskets is also controlled by those big three players with their joint ventures with local auto parts manufacturers.

China remains the largest market for automotive exhaust manifold gaskets production, with a market share of 21.34%, followed by Europe and USA. Chinese vehicle production market share is over 26% of the global vehicle market in 2015, which drives the demand of exhaust manifold gaskets in China.

