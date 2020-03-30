Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market Size To Expand at a Notable CAGR Of 6.3% During Forecast 2023

Summary

Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends by Device Type (GPF, SCR, LNT, DOC, DPF, and TWC), Material (Rhodium, Palladium, and Platinum), Engine Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market Highlights

The automotive exhaust emission control device catalytic converter containing ceramic pellets coated with a thin layer of metals like palladium and platinum. These metals act as catalyst to converts noxious gases into less toxic pollutants and reduce their effect on the environment. These devices are integrated into combustion chambers, intake manifolds, and ignition systems which controls exhaust emissions and improves the fuel economy of the vehicle.

The increasing production of automobiles from countries such as China, Germany, Mexico, India, and Japan drive the growth of automotive exhaust emission control device market. Furthermore, technological advancement, growing awareness from the key manufacturers in reducing the carbon footprints and growing uses of emission control three-way catalyst converter in automotive vehicles are set to drive the growth of this market during the study period.

Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market Size To Expand at a Notable CAGR Of 6.3% During 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Automotive Exhaust emission control device market market include Denso Corporation (Japan), Johnson Matthey (UK), Continental Emitech Gmbh (Germany), Bosal (Belgium), CDTi Advanced (California), Eberspächer (Germany), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Tenneco Inc. (USA), Albonair GmbH (Germany), and Faurecia (France).

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global automotive exhaust emission control device market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the market throughtout the forecast period. This is due to the increased urbanization and growing purchase of consumers, increasing disposable income, and the presence of robust automotive manufacturing facilities in China, Japan, South Korea, and India has further driven the market for automotive exhaust emission control device in this region.

Continuous improvement in technology for weight reduction of automotive exhaust emission control device will further enhance the Asia-Pacific market size. In Europe, stringent emission standards for diesel and petrol vehicles such as Euro 1 to Euro 6 drive the growth for automotive exhaust emission control device market. In addition, the presence of key manufacturers such as Johnson Matthey, Continental Emitech Gmbh, and Albonair GmbH are anticipated to drive the growth of this market.

North America is estimated to hold the second highest market share in terms ov value in 2017 and continue its growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed due the high rate of deployment of these devices in countries such as US and Canada.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive exhaust emission control device market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive exhaust emission control device market by material, type, transmission, vehicle type, sales channel and regions.

By Device Type

Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

Lean NOx Trap (LNT)

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

Three-Way Catalytic Converter (TWC).

By Material

Rhodium

Palladium

Platinum

By Engine Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Hybrid

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

