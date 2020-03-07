Automotive Exhaust Components Aftermarket Market 2027 Ongoing Trends and Key Players Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd. Benteler International AG Sango Co. Ltd. Bosal International N.V.

Automotive exhaust systems are developed to control emissions, noise vibrations & harshness to meet the regulatory requirements. The material used for automotive exhaust components depends on various parameters, such as vehicle type, usage temperature, geographical region and application. Since recent trends incline toward cost reduction, light weight concepts & better performance, manufacturers/ designers are progressing towards sheet metals. Generally, stainless steel is used to manufacture flexible bellows, resonators, catalytic convertors, pipes and muffler. Carbon steel and mild steel is used for pipes, flanges and muffler. These days, manufacturers are trying to use materials that increase efficiency, resist corrosion and help in reducing the weight of vehicle.

Nowadays, modern diesel exhaust systems are being preferred as they reduce noise and increase vehicle’s fuel economy, power and durability. Moreover, increasing noise regulations in various countries are pressuring manufacturers to make fuel efficient vehicles. According to Directive 70/157/EEC (in Europe), for heavy duty truck engines with horse power 150 kW or more, the noise level should not exceed 80 dB(A), measured at 24.61 feet (7.5 m), for speeds of 31.07 mph (50 km/h). Similarly, in China, the noise levels cannot exceed 84 dB(A) for an engine of 150 Kw in case of trucks.

Automotive Exhaust Components Aftermarket: Dynamics

The growing government regulations coupled with mandates pertaining to fuel efficiency & emissions are expected to fuel the demand for global automotive exhaust components market. Moreover, major automakers are partnering with exhaust system manufacturers across the globe, which is further expected to upsurge the demand for automotive exhaust components market during the forecast period.

However, shifting focus towards electric vehicles is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the high cost of automotive exhaust components may restrict the growth of the market.

Automotive Exhaust Components Aftermarket: Outlook/Trend

Nowadays, every OEM is mandated to face an emission test before their vehicle runs on road. Automotive exhaust components help a manufacturer in limiting exhaust emission from their vehicle. On the other hand, unburned harmful gases not only affect the health of the people but also increase the greenhouse effect. The demand for diesel cars is increasing in Western European countries. According to the EU report, in 2016, the market share of diesel vehicles was between 45% and 50% as compared to petrol vehicles. Therefore, the demand for automotive exhaust treatment components will be higher in Western Europe as compared to MEA and Eastern European countries. In APAC region, the demand for gasoline and gasoline-based vehicles is comparatively higher than European countries. Therefore, the demand for automotive exhaust components will capture more market share.

Factors such as the growing usage of advanced diesel after-treatment devices and GPF (gasoline particulate filter) with the advancement in Gdi engines will create a trending opportunity for automotive exhaust components manufacturers. Moreover, upcoming regulations in emerging economies and introduction of the RDE (real drive emission) test will also create opportunity for automotive exhaust components market.

Automotive Exhaust Components Aftermarket: Segmentation

On the basis of component type, the automotive exhaust components aftermarket can be segmented into:

Manifold

Exhaust pipes and connector

Muffler

Clamps

Stack Pipe or Tail Spout

Manifold pipe and connector

Resonators

On the basis of material, the automotive exhaust components aftermarket can be segmented into:

Cast Iron

Stainless Steel

Mild Steel/ Carbon Steel

Titanium

Others

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive exhaust components aftermarket can be segmented into:

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

On the basis of fuel type, the automotive exhaust components aftermarket can be segmented into:

Gasoline

Petrol

Automotive Exhaust Components Aftermarket: Market Participants

Examples of some of the players operating in the automotive exhaust components market across the globe are mentioned below:

Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.

Benteler International AG

Sango Co. Ltd.

Bosal International N.V.

Faurecia SA

Tenneco Inc.

Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd.

Eberspaecher Climate Control Systems GmbH & Co. Kg

Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. Kg.

Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd.

