Automotive Ethernet Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Ethernet is a technology that is commonly used in networking of computers and other connectivity enabling devices. It is most commonly used in local area network (LAN) and metropolitan area network (MAN). It was first introduced in 1973 and was standardized as IEEE 802.3 standard in 1983.

The analysts forecast the global automotive Ethernet market to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive Ethernet market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from number of vehicle shipments equipped with Ethernet.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Automotive Ethernet Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Broadcom

• Marvell

• Microchip Technology

• NXP Semiconductors

• Toshiba

Other prominent vendors

• Infineon Technologies

• Realtek Semiconductor

• TE Connectivity

Market driver

• Increasing demand for high bandwidth and lightweight materials

Market challenge

• OEMs skeptical about adopting Ethernet in vehicles

Market trend

• Shifting focus of OEMs toward autonomous vehicles

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Ethernet

• Open system interconnection (OSI) model

• Ethernet in automotive sector

• Evolution of Ethernet in automotive industry

• Product life cycle

• Value chain analysis

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Other automotive networking technologies

• Comparison of automotive network technologies

• Enabling technologies

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global automotive Ethernet market for diagnostics

• Global automotive Ethernet market for cameras and ADASs

• Global automotive Ethernet market for infotainment

• Global automotive Ethernet market for network backbone

PART 07: Market segmentation by geography

• Automotive Ethernet market in EMEA

• Automotive Ethernet market in Americas

• Automotive Ethernet market in APAC

PART 08: Market drivers

• Increasing demand for high bandwidth and lightweight materials

• Rising demand for driver assistance systems

• Rise in demand for luxury vehicles

• Future-proof technology

• Improved data security

PART 09: Market challenges

• OEMs skeptical about adopting Ethernet in vehicles

• Expensive and less flexible

• Consolidation of ECUs to drive down Ethernet cabling in automobiles

PART 10: Market trends

• Use of Ethernet to lay the backbone network of vehicles

• Ethernet-based AVB in infotainment systems

• Shifting focus of OEMs toward autonomous vehicles

• Introduction of Power over Ethernet (PoE)

• Induction of high-end optical fibers into the automobile sector

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• Broadcom

• Marvell

• Microchip Technology

• NXP Semiconductors

• Toshiba

..…..Continued

