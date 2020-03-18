Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Bertrandt, EDAG Engineering, Robert Bosch

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”

Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market 2018

Automotive engineering service providers offer engineering solutions to different elements along the entire automotive industry value chain. They incorporate the designing, fabricating, development, and testing of various elements, such as mechanical, electrical, electronics, software, and safety. They include all the services that are required at each stage of the product lifecycle, from conceptualization to production.

The analysts forecast the Global Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of automotive engineering service providers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, automotive engineering service providers market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AVL

• Bertrandt

• EDAG Engineering

• IAV

• Robert Bosch

Market driver

• Increasing vehicle digitization and electrification

Market challenge

• Increasing cost pressure on OEMs

Market trend

• Development of autonomous vehicles

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

