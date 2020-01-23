Automotive Energy Recovery Market 2019 Recent Developments, Major Regions, Top Players, Opportunities in Future

Automotive energy recovery system utilizes dissipated energy to perform various functions in a vehicle such as to provide power to engine or batteries and to enhance engine efficiency by recycling exhausted gasses. The utilization of dissipated energy improves the overall performance of a vehicle and reduces the emission of greenhouse gasses. Most of the electric vehicles are equipped with the regenerative braking system, whereas turbocharger and exhaust gas recirculation have greater penetration in diesel-& gasoline-powered vehicles.
The global automotive energy recovery system market is driven by stringent vehicular emission rules & regulations, increase in trend of engine downsizing, and stringent fuel economy standards. In addition, rise in a number of electrical vehicles & EVSE infrastructure and improved vehicle performance fuel the market growth. However, increase in overall cost & weight of vehicles and high repair & maintenance cost restrain the growth of the market. Irrespective of these challenges, increase in concerns about environment and advancement in technology, such as introducing waste energy recovery system in two-wheelers, are expected to provide various opportunities for new products and boost the market growth.
The Automotive Energy Recovery market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Energy Recovery.
This report presents the worldwide Automotive Energy Recovery market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Robert Bosch
Continental AG
Autoliv
Hyundai Mobis
Honeywell International
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries,
Cummins
Tenneco
Faurecia
BorgWarner
IHI Corporation
Rheinmetall Automotive AG
Hitachi Automotive Systems
Maxwell Technologies
Skleton Technologies
Automotive Energy Recovery Breakdown Data by Type
Regenerative Braking System
Turbocharger
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)
Automotive Energy Recovery Breakdown Data by Application
Two-Wheelers
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Automotive Energy Recovery Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Automotive Energy Recovery Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
…
