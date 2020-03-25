Automotive Energy Absorption (EA) Pads Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018-2028

Automotive Energy Absorption (EA) Pads Market Insights

Automotive energy absorption (EA) pads are the mountings on a vehicle interior trim panel and provide a controlled collapse under impact collisions in order to minimize contact between the vehicle body and the passenger. Automotive energy absorption (EA) pads are a hollow body having a sidewall, an end wall, and an open end. Automotive energy absorption (EA) pads have become one of the most important element in the automobile interior components. These are made of polymers and plastics materials possessing high absorption efficiency during the time of collisions and protects the passenger from damage.

The growing use of automotive energy absorption (EA) pads, mainly of side impact pads has been witnessed during the last decade. The shock absorbing capacity and reduced weight of expanded polypropylene and polypropylene are major characteristics making the higher use of automotive energy absorption (EA) pads in the automotive industry. Moreover, with the increasing focus of automobile manufacturers towards passengers safety is making the automotive energy absorption pads more popular nowadays. Additionally, government norms related to passengers safety is also making the automotive energy absorption (EA) pads a mandatory feature in the automobiles.

Global Automotive Energy Absorption (EA) Pads Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for passenger’s safety is a key driving factor for the global automotive energy absorption (EA) pads market. As automotive energy absorption pads are protecting the passengers from external shocks during the accident times by absorbing it. Moreover, increasing automotive safety standards has also led to the development of more advanced automotive energy absorption (EA) pads. The introduction of expanded polypropylene and special urethane foams etc. have been done by the automotive energy absorption (EA) pads manufacturers. Therefore, increasing safety standards set by the government of various region for the protection of the passengers is anticipated to drive the overall demand for automotive energy absorption (EA) pads market in the future.

Global Automotive Energy Absorption (EA) Pads Market: Regional Outlook

With the growing demand for automobiles in the Asia Pacific region, the demand for automotive energy absorption (EA) pads market is expected to grow with a healthy pace in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover higher safety standards made by the government of various countries such as Japan, U.S., Germany and other European countries are expected to create significant demand for automotive energy absorption (EA) pads in the future. As automotive energy absorption pads (EA) are now a mandatory feature in the all-new coming automobiles. Therefore, the market for automotive energy absorption (EA) pads in Europe & North America is estimated to the dominating market owing to higher vehicles and passengers safety regulations in the regions. Furthermore, in Latin America & Middle East & Africa the market is projected to witness minimal growth when compared to other regions. This can also to attribute to the presence of a lower number of automobile manufacturers in the regions.

Global Automotive Energy Absorption (EA) Pads Market: Market Participants

In the global automotive energy absorption (EA) pads market, the manufacturers are highly focused on product development of automotive energy absorption (EA) pads in order to enhance the vehicle as well as pedestrian safety. Further, names of some of the manufacturers engaged in the manufacturing of automotive energy absorption (EA) pads are listed below:

_x000D_ THIEME GmbH & Co. KG

_x000D_ UNO MINDA

_x000D_ Kyoraku Co., Ltd.

_x000D_ Bridgestone Corporation

_x000D_ Nagase America Corporation

_x000D_ JSP (ARPRO)

_x000D_ Woodbridge Foam Corporation

_x000D_ The Oakwood Group

_x000D_ Coastal Automotive _x000D_

