Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market Overview 2019 | CAPELEC, SGS SA, TEXA S.p.A.., AVL LIST GmbH, TÜV Nord Group, Delphi Automotive PLC, ACTIA Group S.A., and Sierra Instruments, Inc. & Forecast to 2028

The growing necessity to control carbon and nitrogen oxide emission is creating the massive demand for automotive emission test equipment. Moreover, government of various developing and developed countries are implementing rules and regulations to limit carbon emission from vehicles which is boosting the growth of automotive emission test equipment market. Automotive emission test equipment is used for testing and measurement of particular matter in the vehicle exhaust systems and helps in reducing the emissions produced by the motor vehicles. Furthermore, the adoption of automotive emission test equipment is increasing continuously in order to ensure the overall efficiency, safety, performance, and functionality of vehicles. Due to all these factors, the automotive emission test equipment market is expected to witness considerable growth rates during the forecast period.

Stringent Government Rules and Regulations Generating Demand

Increasing number of stringent rules and regulations for carbon dioxide emission are creating potential growth opportunities for the growth of automotive emission test equipment market. Moreover, countries such as U.S., China, Japan, and Germany are enacting the laws to reduce emissions which further is expected to propel the growth of automotive emission test equipment market. Also, the stringent regulations associated with gaseous emissions from exhaust vehicles and rising need for regular periodic technical inspections are fuelling the growth of automotive emission test equipment market. Furthermore, government of various countries are focusing on limiting the adverse environmental effects caused by light –duty and passenger vehicles which further is driving the growth of automotive emission test equipment market.

Technological Advancements in Automotive Emission Test Equipment Boosting Demand

The increasing demand for portable emission test equipment for testing of various vehicle exhaust systems and growing adoption of inspection and maintenance systems are some of the major factors propelling the growth of automotive emission test equipment market. Also, increasing adoption of automotive emission test equipment by automotive manufacturers in order to comply with the emission norms is driving the growth of automotive emission test equipment market. Furthermore, the advancements in automotive testing equipment and rapid growth in the automotive sector especially in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to fuel the growth of automotive emission test equipment market. Apart from this, growing demand and penetration of hybrid vehicles is also supporting the growth of automotive emission test equipment market.

Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market on the Basis of Product Type:

Opacity Meters

Smoke Meters

Other Equipment & Accessories

Segmentation of Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market on the Basis of Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two-wheelers

Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Prominent players in the global automotive emission test equipment market are HORIBA, Ltd., Opus Group AB, Gemco Equipment Ltd., CAPELEC, SGS SA, TEXA S.p.A.., AVL LIST GmbH, TÜV Nord Group, Delphi Automotive PLC, ACTIA Group S.A., and Sierra Instruments, Inc.