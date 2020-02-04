Automotive Electronics Market – Rise in the Demand for High Safety Products

The report on the global automotive electronics market examines current and future growth trends, and aspires to serve as a reliable business tool for target audience. The analysis presented is for the forecast period of 2017 to 2022, with 2016 as the base year. Data provided in the report for 2015 is for historical reference.

The automotive electronics market report includes an elaborate executive summary with a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also highlights demand drivers, challenges, and opportunities that are expected to have an impact on the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Included in the report is market attractiveness analysis on the basis of geography, and competitive hierarchy, thus presenting a meticulous analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the global automotive electronics market. The study provides a holistic view covering the revenue growth in terms of US$ Mn and volume growth in terms of Mn units over key geographical regions.

The worldwide market for automotive electronics has been studied on the basis of a few parameters in this report. By vehicle type, the segments into which the automotive electronics market could be divided are compact passenger cars, mid-sized passenger cars, luxury passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, premium passenger cars, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Amongst all, mid-sized passenger car represents the leading segment vis-à-vis revenue. The mid-sized passenger car segment is expected to be worth US$923.3 mn in 2017 to represent 26.2% of the market in the same year.

Progressing at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2017 and 2022, the segment is likely to represent 25.4% of the market by 2022 to account for a revenue contribution of US$1,282.3 mn by the end of the forecast period. The mid-sized passenger car vehicle segment is predicted to exhibit year on year absolute growth of US$71.8 mn over the course of the forecast period, which is larger amongst all vehicle type segments

Sales channel segments of the global automotive electronics market include OEM and aftermarket. According to application classification, advanced driver assistance systems, body electronics, entertainment, powertrain, and safety systems are the segments that divide the automotive electronics market in this report.