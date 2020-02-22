Automotive E-tailing Market 2019 Global Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Size, Profits and Regional Analysis by Forecast To 2022

Automotive E-tailing Market 2019

Automotive E-tailing Market 2019 is latest research report by MarketResearchFuture, the global Automotive E-tailing market is expected to Register High Growth Rate during 2019 To 2022. Report analyzes Automotive E-tailing Market Key Companies with Size, Share, Trends analysis, and Key Country Forecast to 2022. Automotive E-tailing Market Information is segmented by Vendor Type (OEM Vendor, Third Party Vendor), by Components (Electrical & Electronics, Chassis, Powertrain), by Vehicles (Commercial Vehicles, Non Commercial Vehicles) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2022.

The Leading Players In The Automotive E-Tailing Market Are:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (U.S), Delticom AG (Germany), eBay Inc. (U.S), Rock Auto LLC. (U.S), Genuine Parts Company (U.S), CARiD.com (U.S), O’Reilly Auto Parts (U.S), AutoZone, Inc. (U.S), JEGS High Performance (U.S), K&N Engineering, Inc. (U.S) and others.

Segmentation

The global automotive e-tailing market has been segmented based on vendor type, component, and vehicles. By vendor type, the market has been segmented into OEM Vendor and Third Party Vendor. By component, the market has been segmented Electrical & Electronics, Chassis, and Powertrain. By vehicles, the market has been segmented into commercial cars and non-commercial vehicles.

Regional Analysis

The key markets of the global automotive e-tailing market are North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific market accounts for the largest share of the market owing to rising internet penetration and proliferation of smartphones in the region. China and India re the key contributors in the region due to high vehicle population. North America market is also consolidated due to a high inclination towards e-tailing in the region.

Industry Updates

In April 2018, Hero MotoCorp, an automotive company launched an e-commerce portal to sell authentic hero parts and accessories for two-wheelers. The company has partnered with Delhivery, an Indian logistics company for delivering parts to its customers across India.

In June 2018, eBay Canada announced the availability of a new automotive parts compatibility feature called Fitment. The feature will make it easier for buyers to search for parts and accessories.

In June 2018, Xevo and TomTom announced a partnership to combine Xevo market platform with TomTom’s map and navigation expertise. The partnership would offer an opportunity to extend in-vehicle personalization and make navigation experience better and smarter.

The report for Global Automotive E-tailing Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

