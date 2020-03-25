Automotive E-tailing Global Market 2019: Key Players – Advance Auto Parts, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Amazon.Com, Inc., Autozone, Inc.

Automotive E-tailing Industry

Description

Automotive E-tailing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive E-tailing market is estimated at $26.82 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $57.89 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2016 to 2022. Some of the prominent drivers that the market is witnessing include growing demand for Omni-channel insights, rising popularity of e-commerce, independent access to online trade portals and convenience of online shopping. Moreover, favourable government regulations and increasing vehicle-age in circulation provides huge growth opportunity for the market. However, online payment frauds, lack of immediate product possession and growing consumer scepticism towards product quality are some factors hindering the market growth.

Amongst Vendor Type, third party vendor segment registered significant growth owing to availability of broad range of products including features such as price comparison, customer reviews, and discounts. Asia-Pacific commanded the largest market share in the global market. The growth in this region is due to increasing trend of online shopping and rising vehicle sales. In addition, many OEMs have setup production facilities making India and China as the emerging markets for automobile sales and therefore making APAC as the largest market for the automotive E-tailing.

Some of the key players in the market include

Advance Auto Parts, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Amazon.Com, Inc., Autozone, Inc., Delticom AG., Ebay Inc., Flipkart, O’reilly Automotive Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH and Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

Product Labels Covered:

• Counterfeit Label

• Genuine Label

Vendor Types Covered:

• Third Party Vendor

• OEM Vendor

Components Covered:

• Engine Components

• Electrical Products

• Infotainment and Multimedia

• Tires and Wheel

• Interior Accessories

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Two Wheeler

• Commercial Vehicle

• Passenger Car

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Continued…

