Automotive Drivetrain- Global Market by Manufacturers (Aisin Seiki, American Axle, Borgwarner, GKN, ZF, Magna) Forecast till 2025

Automotive drivetrains includes components which transfer power to the driving wheels of the vehicles. The drivetrain system includes the drive shafts, the wheels, the axles, the U joints, the CV joints, and the transmission of a vehicle. All these components which form a part of the drivetrain system are responsible for transmitting power or torque to the wheels to make the vehicle move forward. Drive shafts are long tubular steel structures which are linked to the transmission or gear box of a vehicle and helps in the rotary movement of the wheels. Universal joints or U joints are flexible pivots which transmits power to the wheels in a way which allows the wheels to move in varying angles. Similarly, constant velocity joints or CV joints are also part of the drive shafts. These joints can bend in any direction while allowing the wheels to move at a constant velocity. Axles are single rotating shafts which delivers power from the final drive assembly to the wheels. Transmissions are responsible for transmitting power from the engine to the drive shaft and the rear wheels. Therefore, the functions of all these components comprise the functions of a drivetrain, where transmission of power forms the integral part of the function of the system. Drivetrains are also sometimes referred to as powertrain or driveline. Powertrain comprises everything that is responsible for the vehicle’s movement while the driveline includes everything that comes in between the engine of the vehicle and its wheels. The difference between powertrain, driveline and the drivetrain lies in the absence of engine in a drivetrain.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: Aisin Seiki, American Axle, Borgwarner, GKN, ZF, Magna, Dana, JTEKT, Showa, Schaeffler.

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type: By Drive Type

AWD, FWD, RWD

By Transmission Type

Manual Transmission (MT), Automatic TransmissionÂ (AT), Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT), Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT), Automated Manual Transmission (AMT).

Segment by Application: Passenger car, LCV, HCV.

