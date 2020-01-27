Automotive Drive Shaft Market: Forecast, Trend Analysis, Competition and Growth Opportunities Till 2025

2019-2025 Automotive Drive Shaft Market Report with Depth Analysis

Automotive drive shaft is a mechanical part that translates the torque generated by a vehicle’s engine into usable motive force to propel the vehicle. Automotive drive shaft can be divided into propeller shaft and half shaft. The propeller shaft deliver power from an engine/transmission to the other end of the vehicle before it goes to the wheels.

Scope of the Report:

It is used on front engine rear wheel drive and most 4 wheel drive vehicles it couples the transmission with the rear differential. There is also a pair of shorter drive shafts often used to carry torque from a transaxle to the wheels. It is used in all kinds of vehicles and the number of half shafts varied with the drive mode.

The Key Manufacturers of Automotive Drive Shaft Market Covered In This Report:

GKN, NTN, Dana, Nexteer, Hyundai-Wia, IFA Rotorion, AAM, JTEKT, Neapco, Meritor, Showa, Seohan, Hitachi, SDS, Yuandong, Wanxiang, Guansheng, Lingyun, Hengli, Danchuan, Fawer, Golden, Dongfeng, JDS, Sinotruk, Lantong

Market Segment by Type, covers

Propeller Shaft

Haft Shaft

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Drive Shaft Market report also splits the market by region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

With the fast increase of automotive production in last years, the automotive drive shaft industry got a rapid development. After the hard times of automotive industry in 2009, the global automotive industry enjoyed best ages. Correspondingly, the automotive drive shaft industry was also in a boom.

In the next years, the growth rate of automotive production may decrease in Europe and US, but the enormous automotive population will provide large market demand. In China, the growth rate of automotive production will still be higher than other regions. The situation of automotive drive shaft industry will be the same.

Many international automotive drive shaft manufacturers have built plants in China and they have occupied large share of automotive drive shaft market. There is large technical gap between automotive drive shafts produced by manufacturers from China and abroad. To maintain market share, these domestic manufacturers must invest more on research and development.

In China, the distribution of automotive manufacturers is relatively concentrated, which means the downstream market is concentrated. To get rid of the limit and reduce the risk, automotive drive shaft manufacturers should seek more automotive manufacturers as cooperative partners.

