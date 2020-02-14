Automotive Drive Shaft Market Demand & Competitive Analysis by 2023 key players GKN, NTN, Dana, Nexteer, Hyundai-Wia, IFA Rotorion, AAM, JTEKT, Neapco, Meritor, Showa, Seohan

The latest release from HTF MI highlights the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Automotive Drive Shaft market. The study highlights influencing factors that are impacting or reinforcing market environment such as Government Policy, technological changes etc along with key market drivers. The research study forecast Revenue Opportunities and Sales Volume Area taken into consideration the primaries from industry experts and includes relevant data such as (revenue, market Size, growth rate, and product price) by important players such as GKN, NTN, Dana, Nexteer, Hyundai-Wia, IFA Rotorion, AAM, JTEKT, Neapco, Meritor, Showa, Seohan, Hitachi, SDS, Yuandong, Wanxiang, Guansheng, Lingyun, Hengli, Danchuan, Fawer, Golden, Dongfeng, JDS, Sinotruk & Lantong.

Automotive drive shaft is a mechanical part that translates the torque generated by a vehicle’s engine into usable motive force to propel the vehicle. Automotive drive shaft can be divided into propeller shaft and half shaft. The propeller shaft deliver power from an engine/transmission to the other end of the vehicle before it goes to the wheels. It is used on front engine rear wheel drive and most 4 wheel drive vehicles it couples the transmission with the rear differential. There is also a pair of shorter drive shafts often used to carry torque from a transaxle to the wheels. It is used in all kinds of vehicles and the number of half shafts varied with the drive mode.

With the fast increase of automotive production in last years, the automotive drive shaft industry got a rapid development. After the hard times of automotive industry in 2009, the global automotive industry enjoyed best ages. Correspondingly, the automotive drive shaft industry was also in a boom.

In the next years, the growth rate of automotive production may decrease in Europe and US, but the enormous automotive population will provide large market demand. In China, the growth rate of automotive production will still be higher than other regions. The situation of automotive drive shaft industry will be the same.

Many international automotive drive shaft manufacturers have built plants in China and they have occupied large share of automotive drive shaft market. There is large technical gap between automotive drive shafts produced by manufacturers from China and abroad. To maintain market share, these domestic manufacturers must invest more on research and development.

In China, the distribution of automotive manufacturers is relatively concentrated, which means the downstream market is concentrated. To get rid of the limit and reduce the risk, automotive drive shaft manufacturers should seek more automotive manufacturers as cooperative partners.

