Automotive Digital Mapping Market 2025: Touching new level a comprehensive study with key players: Google, Apple, ESRI, Autonavi, Microsoft, Tomtom

Digital mapping has emerged as a crucial factor while developing autonomous cars, as they have to be accurate to help avoid collision with other objects within the field of view. Digital mapping in the automotive sector has been evolving at a rapid pace, as a majority of the automobiles being manufactured are being fitted in with a navigation system to help assist the end-user by providing accurate navigational assistance.

Asia-Pacific is home to the largest population across the globe, with the majority of the population being concentrated in the rapidly developing nations of India and China. With the population witness a rise in income levels, consumers are prioritizing investments in safety devices within the automobiles, and hence the rising purchasing power is set to propel the demand for ADAS and autonomous cars heavily in the region. With the potential for sheer volume growth in the number of automobiles being operated on the busy streets of these developing nations, the market in the region is expected to witness a prosperous growth during the forecast period.



In 2018, the global Automotive Digital Mapping market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Digital Mapping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Digital Mapping development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Apple

ESRI

Autonavi

Microsoft

Tomtom

Mapbox

DigitalGlobe

Here

MiTAC International

Nearmap

Navinfo

Mapquest

Zenrin

Living Map

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

GIS

LiDAR

Digital Orthophotography

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Autonomous Cars

Logistics Control Systems

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

