Automotive Digital Mapping Market 2025: Touching new level a comprehensive study with key players: Google, Apple, ESRI, Autonavi, Microsoft, Tomtom

Digital mapping has emerged as a crucial factor while developing autonomous cars, as they have to be accurate to help avoid collision with other objects within the field of view. Digital mapping in the automotive sector has been evolving at a rapid pace, as a majority of the automobiles being manufactured are being fitted in with a navigation system to help assist the end-user by providing accurate navigational assistance.
Asia-Pacific is home to the largest population across the globe, with the majority of the population being concentrated in the rapidly developing nations of India and China. With the population witness a rise in income levels, consumers are prioritizing investments in safety devices within the automobiles, and hence the rising purchasing power is set to propel the demand for ADAS and autonomous cars heavily in the region. With the potential for sheer volume growth in the number of automobiles being operated on the busy streets of these developing nations, the market in the region is expected to witness a prosperous growth during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Automotive Digital Mapping market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automotive Digital Mapping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Digital Mapping development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Google
Apple
ESRI
Autonavi
Microsoft
Tomtom
Mapbox
DigitalGlobe
Here
MiTAC International
Nearmap
Navinfo
Mapquest
Zenrin
Living Map
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
GIS
LiDAR
Digital Orthophotography
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Autonomous Cars
Logistics Control Systems
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
