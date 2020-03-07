Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Global Analysis, Segments, Global Share and Key Trends 2023

The global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market is expected to witness ~9.5% CAGR during the period, 2019 to 2025.

Market Highlights

Engineers around the world are concentrating on developing intelligent, reliable, and effective driver safety systems. These systems are designed to offer the utmost safety to the driver inside the vehicle by providing displays sets, cameras, sensors, and instrument clusters. Furthermore, various features of the digital cockpits, such as multimodal operability, fast access, and customization of the menu structure on the display sets as well as the remote software upgrading techniques are some of the key factors driving the global automotive digital cockpit market.

The global automotive digital cockpit market is also driven by the introduction of innovative technologies for advanced user interfaces. Along with this, the introduction of connected cars and hardware consolidation is opening the new growth opportunities for the global players in the automotive digital cockpit market. Moreover, the government of various countries are taking initiatives to increase the sales of electric vehicles. In countries such as India, Singapore, Indonesia, and Brazil, the governments have planned to investment more and welcomed several electric vehicles manufacturers to set up manufacturing plants, thereby creating ample opportunities for automotive digital cockpit providers.

Get Free Sample @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7755

Key Players

The prominent players in the global automotive digital cockpit market include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Faurecia (France), Aptiv (Ireland), HARMAN International (US), Pioneer Corporation (Japan), Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd (Japan), and Visteon Corporation (US).

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for automotive digital cockpit is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Europe is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the constant re-engineering of the safety systems, offered in the luxury and high-end vehicles to augment the driver’s safety. Additionally, the new emission standards regulated by the government is increasing the adoption of electric vehicles among consumers. Unlike conventional vehicles, the electric vehicles easily supply the constant power to the digital cockpit system, making them suitable for digital cockpits. Thus, these factors are expected to drive the automotive digital cockpit market in the Europe over the forecast period.

Rise in vehicle production of conventional and electric cars in Asia-Pacific, majorly in China, India, and Japan is expected to fuel the demand of automotive digital cockpit market in the near future. Furthermore, the presence of reputed developers, designers, manufacturers, and marketers of display systems in Japan is expected to attract the global automotive OEMs and tier-1 suppliers to invest in the country.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive digital cockpit market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive digital cockpit market by equipment, vehicle type, propulsion and region.

By Equipment

Advanced Head Unit

Digital Instrument Cluster Display Type

Camera-Based Driver Monitoring System

Head-Up Display (HUD)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Propulsion

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope Of The Report

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Definition

2.2.2. Research Objective

2.2.3. Assumptions

2.2.4. Limitations

2.3. Research Process

2.3.1. Primary Research

2.3.2. Secondary Research

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.5. Forecast Model

3. Market Landscape

3.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1. Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3. Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4. Segment Rivalry

3.1.5. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2. Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Market Trends

Continue…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]