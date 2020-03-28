Automotive Differential System Market Global Size, Prominent Players, Future Scope, Analysis, Business Development and CAGR to 2023

Summary

Automotive Differential System Market Research Report: Information by Drive Type (2WD,4WD), By Type (Electronic Limited Slip Differential, Open Differential, Torque Vectoring Differential, Locking Differential, Limited Slip Differential), By Component (Differential Gear Differential Case, Differential Bearing), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Truck, Bus, Off-Highway Vehicle), By Propulsion (ICE & Hybrid Vehicles) and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Automotive Differential System Market Highlights

A differential splits the power or torque that is generated by the engine so that different wheels or axles move independently with different speeds simultaneously. Increasing demand for SUVs, crossovers, compact SUVs and premium cars across the globe is considered one of the major driving factors to bolster the market for automotive differential over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region owing to increase in production and sales of automobiles, majorly in China and India.

Global automotive differential market has seen a steady growth; expected to rise at a CAGR of ~5%.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global automotive differential system market include ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), BorgWarnerInc. (US), Schaeffler AG (Germany), GKN plc (UK), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), Dana Limited (US), DREXLER AUTOMOTIVE (Germany), neapco (US), and Powertrax (US)

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global automotive differential market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the highest revenue market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. The presence of China, India, and Japan, where the sales of automobiles has been consistently increasing due to increased urbanization and growing purchase powers of consumers, has played a key role in this region. Rise in initiatives to increase awareness regarding efficient vehicle shifter systems will further enhance the Asia-Pacific market size. In Europe, rise in construction equipment sales will drive the growth for the automotive differential market. Europe is estimated to hold the second highest revenue market share and expected to continue its steady growth during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive differential market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive Automotive Differential market by technology, component, fuel type, vehicle type, and regions.

By Drive Type

2WD

4WD/ AWD

By Type

Electronic Limited Slip Differential (ELSD)

Open Differential

Torque Vectoring Differential

Locking Differential

Limited Slip Differential (LSD)

By Component

Differential Gear

Differential Case

Differential Bearing

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Truck

Bus

Off- Highway Vehicle

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

