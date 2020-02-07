Automotive Damper Market Study 2019-2024, by Segment, by Market, by Company

https://www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “Global Automotive Damper Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”.The report introduced the Automotive Damper basics: classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Automotive damper is an important part in vehicle’s damping system. Automotive dampers are designed primarily to provide a much smoother ride by absorbing and damping feedback from the road. In general, it is a common device used in automobile suspension. The role of the automotive damper is to keep the car’s tires in permanent contact with the road, helping to provide optimum grip, when cornering and braking.

Without automotive damper, a car spring will extend and release the energy it absorbs from a bump at an uncontrolled rate until all of the energy originally put into it is used up. The automotive damper is generally used to control unwanted spring motion through a process known as dampening.

Each automotive damper contains a piston that slides through a cylinder. Hydraulic fluid on either side of the piston head provides the resistance against which the up-and-down motion of the wheels must work as it compresses and expands the automotive damper. A valve in the piston head, and typically another at the base of the cylinder, allow the fluid, or oil, to flow through as the unit expands and compresses. But when the compression is faster or greater, the oil can’t squeeze through the valve fast enough, and it becomes pressurized. The more the oil is pressurized, the more it resists the piston’s motion.

Scope of the Report:

China is one of the largest suppliers of automotive damper with many domestic manufacturers and some plants built by international manufacturers like ZF, Tenneco, Showa, KYB and Mando. Each international manufacturer may have a capacity over several hundreds.

The twin-tube design is most used on cars, light trucks, SUV’s and vans. It’s a cost effective and it can provide excellent handling and control characteristics for most driving conditions. The mono-tube design offers additional performance and can have a more aggressive ride.

The worldwide market for Automotive Damper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 16800 million US$ in 2024, from 15400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Damper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

List of Major Manufacturers:

ZF

Tenneco

KYB

Bilstein

Magneti Marelli

Mando

Showa

KONI

Hitachi

Ride Control

ALKO

Anand

Escorts Group

SandT Motiv

Duroshox

Ohlins

CVCT

Faw-Tokico

Ningjiang Shanchuan

Chengdu Jiuding

Zhejiang Sensen

Wanxiang

Zhongxing Shock

Chongqing Zhongyi

Liuzhou Carrera

Chongqing Sokon

BWI Group

Tianjin Tiande

Jinzhou Leader

Shanghai Powered

Market Segment by Type, covers

Twin-tube Type

Mono-tube Type

Hydraulic Type

Pneumatic Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Vehicle Type

Market

List of Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Damper product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Damper, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Damper in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Damper competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Damper breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automotive Damper market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Damper sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

