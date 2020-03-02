Automotive Crankshaft Materials Market : Advancements and Efficient Clinical Outcomes Would Drive the Industry Growth with Top Key Player’s Analysis

Automotive Crankshaft Materials Market: Definition and Introduction

A crankshaft is a mechanical component that converts the reciprocating motion of the pistons into rotational motion. Crankshafts are key components in internal combustion engines and while they are commonly found in automotive engines. The crankshaft in an automotive engine system is the link that connects the engine with the drive shaft, thus playing a critical role in the movement of the vehicle. Selection of automotive crankshaft materials play crucial role in performance of crankshafts. The combustion of fuel in the engine cylinders creates pressure on the pistons, which move upwards and downwards in a reciprocating motion trajectory. Combustion pressure on the piston can range from around 1450 psi (approx. 100 bar) for spark-ignition engines to 2900 psi (approx. 200 bar) for compression-ignition engines. The piston is connected to the crankshaft at a perpendicular angle using a connecting rod. The other end of the crankshaft is connected to a flywheel, which stores excess energy produced by crankshaft during the power stroke of the engine and supplies back the energy during times of inertia. The flywheel is further connected to the power transmission system of the vehicle through the gearbox. Thus, the crankshaft plays an important role in the ultimate movement of the vehicle.

Considering these aspects of the automotive crankshaft, the study of the automotive crankshaft materials market becomes an important read.

Automotive Crankshaft Materials Market: Dynamics

An automotive crankshaft is subjected to immense amount of stress due to combustion forces and piston acceleration. Thus, the automotive crankshaft materials need to have good resistance to fatigue, ductility and high levels of strength to withstand substantial stress and strain. With increasingly tightening regulations and ever-expanding customer expectations in regards to price and quality, there is a growing need among component manufacturers to provide best quality engine components in the most optimized price possible. Hence, there is a stiff competition among manufacturers and raw material suppliers to use automotive crankshaft materials that have the required strength and are easy and affordable to produce for high volume requirements. An understanding of the trends and forecasts of the automotive crankshaft materials market is a must for all stakeholders to stay ahead of the competition. Steel and cast iron are the key segments of automotive crankshaft materials market. Steel is by far the most widely used in automotive crankshaft materials market.

Automotive Crankshaft Materials Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for automotive crankshaft materials is set to grow at a good pace in the next five to ten years as the demand for passenger as well as commercial vehicles is pegged to witness significant growth, especially in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific. China in particular will generate significant demand for automotive crankshaft materials. China has the world’s largest automotive manufacturing industry, and demand for automotive crankshaft materials will be driven by continuing high consumption levels of passenger as well as commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicles are projected to be a prominent segment of the automotive crankshaft materials market during the forecast period. India will also be a key country for automotive crankshaft materials market. The automotive crankshaft materials market in Europe will be led by Germany. The U.S. remains largest region for automotive crankshaft materials market in North America.

Automotive Crankshaft Materials Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the automotive crankshaft materials market include,

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

HBIS Group Co., Ltd

Nucor Corporation

Tata Steel

Timken Steel

Bharat Forge Ltd

JSW Steel

Amtek Group

ThyssenKrupp Crankshaft Company LLC

Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler GmbH

Ellwood Crankshaft Group

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

