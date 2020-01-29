Automotive Coupling Market Analysis by Growth, Size (Value & Volume), Trends 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Automotive Coupling Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Improving the misalignment and mechanical flexibility of shafts has led to constant development of automotive technology over the past few years. This has fuelled the demand for components that help reduce vibrations in shafts, which in turn, drives the growth of the automotive coupling market. Automotive coupling is a mechanism used to join two shafts together at their ends for transmitting power. Automotive coupling prevents the disconnection of shafts during operation. The main purpose of couplings is to join two pieces of revolving equipment by allowing some degree of end movement or misalignment or both. Automotive coupling is also used to disconnect or connect various fluid systems such as air, gas, oil and chemicals.

Improved fuel economy and engine efficiency are the prominent trends in the automotive industry, which include downsizing of engines and their parts. Furthermore, CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy), BS-VI, EURO 6, and EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) standards have become more stringent and levy heavy fines on automakers, who do not meet the standard mpg (miles per gallon) norms. The aforementioned factors force automakers to develop better automobiles with superior fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. Usage of better alloys with high tensile strength in automotive coupling is forecasted to support growth of the automotive coupling market in the upcoming years.

Automotive Coupling Market: Drivers

The increasing number of vehicles coupled with the need for protecting vehicle from overloading are expected to fuel the demand for automotive coupling market. Moreover, reducing vibration in car and protecting shaft from wear and tear are further expected to upsurge the demand for automotive coupling over the forecast period.

Automotive Coupling Market: Restraints

However, failure of automotive coupling owing to improper coupling, poor coupling selection and operation beyond design capabilities are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, high maintenance cost associated with automotive coupling is also projected to restrict the growth of the market.

Automotive Coupling Market: Trends

Increasing emission norms and focus on weight reduction of vehicles will create significant opportunities for automotive coupling manufacturers. Unlike the traditional automotive coupling bolt and nuts joints, couplings are lubricant and oil free. Moreover, they are light in weight, easy to mount, offer high torque, provide high resistance to environmental conditions and offer high range of misalignment. These can be used in rear wheel drive, front wheel drive or all-wheel drive vehicle.

The automotive coupling market has witnessed substantial innovations in product technology. Some of the major trends prevailing in the global automotive coupling market is the material used for manufacture of coupling is of lightweight and better inertia. Usage of wear free material and optimized disc springs also play an important role while designing the automotive couplings. By careful selection, installation and maintenance, substantial savings can be achieved.

APAC is projected to be an opportunistic market for automotive coupling owing to increasing number of vehicles, especially in India and China.

Automotive Coupling Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global automotive coupling market can be segmented into:

Rigid Couplings

Flexible Couplings

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive coupling market can be segmented into:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

On the basis of sales channel, the global automotive coupling can be segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Coupling Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants in the global automotive coupling market identified across the value chain include:

Eaton Corporation

SGF Automotive

Minda Furukawa Electric Pvt. Ltd

Nexteer Automotive

Teconnex

BorgWarner Inc.

Diamon Sp.z.o.

Konsberg Automotive

Madras Chain Corporation

Dana Limited

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors, along with market attractiveness within the segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and various geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

