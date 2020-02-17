Automotive Control Panel- Global Market by Manufacturers (Faurecia, Magna, Lear, Continental, Johnson Controls, Hyundai Mobis) Forecast till 2025

This report studies the Automotive Control Panel market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Automotive Control Panel market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Automotive control panels are electrical and displaying instrumentation and controls for vehicle operation. The control panel forms an integral part of the vehicle, as it provides the driver with operational knowledge of various systems of the vehicle. Low-end passenger cars usually have a basic control panel consisting of a speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, climate control, engine temperature gauge, and indicator lights among others. Whereas, complex electronics, sensing systems, touch screen entertainment system, tire pressure monitor and seat belt monitor are some of the high-end systems found in technologically advanced cars. Beside vehicle, control panels are an integral part of motorcycles, airplanes, ship, boats and other vehicles. Though it is imperative on the part of the driver to know the operations of each control system on the panel, information regarding the use and functions of each of the operations are usually displayed on the control panel. The control panel may be manually operated, it can come with push buttons or more technologically advanced ones come with a touch screen pad. The control panel consists of microprocessor to provide input data to the programmer. Tachometer performs the function of measuring the total number of revolutions of a driveshaft in a minute, while a fuel gauge measures the amount of fuel present in the tank of the vehicle. Furthermore, climate control keeps the temperature inside the car at comfortable levels, and engine temperature gauge indicates the need to turn off the engine in case it gets heated up.

The following manufacturers are covered: Faurecia, Magna, Lear, Continental, Johnson Controls, Hyundai Mobis, Toyota Boshoku, Calsonic Kansei, Delphi, Valeo.

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type: Manual Control Panel, Push Button Control Panel, Touch Screen Control Panel.

Segment by Application: Passenger Cars, LCVs, HCVs.

