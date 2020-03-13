Automotive Communication Technology Market Report 2018: Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast By 2025

Kenneth Research has introduced a new study on ‘Global Automotive Communication Technology Market’ which explores the market trends, growth drivers and restraints, elaborative information on various segments and sub segments of the market along with the current market scenario in various regions of the world. With an unbiased analysis on various market dynamics, our report aims to emphasize on different growth avenues that are expected to drive the growth of the market during the period of 2018-2025.

Global Automotive Communication Technology Market valued approximately USD 5.8 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing adoption of electronic devices in vehicles for IP-based routings in vehicles, data transmissions and others are driving the global automotive communication technology market growth over the forecast period across the globe. Some of the major drivers that are fueling the market growth are growing number of electronic systems in cars, government mandates followed by industry norms for reducing carbon emission and improving vehicle safety. Additionally, increasing sales of premium vehicles is expected driving the adoption of automotive communication technology.

The leading market players mainly include-

Robert Bosch, Toshiba, Broadcom, Texas Instruments, NXP, Stmicroelectronics, Infineon, Renesas, on Semiconductor, Microchip, Continental, Cypress Semiconductor, Rohm Semiconductor, Xilinx, Melexis, Elmos Semiconductor , Vector Informatik, Intel, Maxim Integrated, Qualcomm and others.

On the basis of segmentation, the Automotive Communication Technology market is segmented into bus model, application and vehicle class. Bus module is further segmented not LIN, CAN, FlexRay, MOST, and ethernet, application segment is divided into powertrain, body control & comfort, infotainment & communication, and safety & ADAS and vehicle class segment is further categorized into economy, mid-size and luxury. CAN segment is estimated to be the dominating segment in automotive communication technology market owing to increasing electronic content for applications including body control, powertrain, comfort, and infotainment & communication.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Communication Technology Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India and the emerging automotive markets in these regions.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Communication Technology Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

