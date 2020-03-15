Automotive Collision Avoidance System 2019 Global Status, Growth Opportunity, Market Size, Key Players and Forecast 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Collision Avoidance System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Automotive Collision Avoidance System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.5% over the next five years, will reach 9800 million US$ in 2023, from 3920 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Alstom SA

Autoliv, Inc

Denso Corporation

General Electric Company

Hexagon AB

Honeywell International, Inc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Collins, Inc

Siemens AG

Wabtec Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Radar

Lidar

Camera

Ultrasonic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Car

Commercial Vehicle

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Collision Avoidance System Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Radar

1.2.2 Lidar

1.2.3 Camera

1.2.4 Ultrasonic

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Car

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

