Automotive Coatings Market: Compact Painting Processes Gain Emphasis to Attain Future Sustainability Targets

The car painting industry has witnessed tremendous changes through materials and processes development championed by the evolution of manufacturing technology from the beginning of the 20th century until today. The emergence of mass production demanding better film performance with respect to corrosion and durability of colors; faster curing paints; enhanced environmental compatibility and thorough automated processes for excellent reliability signify the essential milestones in car painting industry.

As several resources have been directed to the environmental amelioration of paint application along with toxic aspects of the paint formulas, the performance of automotive coatings has propelled considerably.

The color of automotive vehicles has turned out to be an essential design tool, massively underpinning the purchasing habits of customers. Undeniably, color trends are keenly being observed by the paint and the automotive industry together to come up with trendy colors for the right cars. Meanwhile, the use of painting robots, high rotational mini- or micro-bells have led to the maximum degree of transfer efficiency and reliability, paving way for efficiency of 90 percent and more of defect free coatings.

Lethal chemicals and additives have been tested exhaustively during the last three decades. Several products have been scrapped either by legislation or by the car manufacturers. Accordingly, worthwhile steps have been made by the introduction of waterborne base coat. The use of waterborne coating has contributed immensely to the reduction of solvent emissions in automotive OEM coating. According to the study, close to 6 in 10 tons of automotive coating sold worldwide were waterborne coating in 2018 itself.

Pertinent automotive coatings manufacturers are heavily focusing on providing key Tier 1 customers, OEMs with best-in class and value-added service products. Shareholders value are bolstered while cost-effective structure management are provided to customers.

The rising trend of smart coatings; vehicle weight reduction and the transition towards low-temperature curing have acted as catalyst in the development of automotive coatings as manufacturers dig in the use of carbon fiber-reinforced polymers and high strength plastics.

