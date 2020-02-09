Automotive Coatings Market 2023 Major Key Vendors, Regions, Types, Application, and Industry Research

Automotive Coatings Market analyzes the emerging market in 2018 and it forecast to 2023 with detail. The Automotive Coatings market has major price margins for the products along with the various success and risk factors for manufacturers have also been covered in the report. Moreover, in order to determine market attractiveness, the report analyses the industry along the parameters of Porters five forces model.

Automotive Coatings market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about XX% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Ask for Automotive Coatings Market Sample Report Here @ http://industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13100490

In this Research, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Coatings are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 to 2024

Regional Analysis of Automotive Coatings Market:

Argentina, Australia & New-Zealand, Brazil, Canada, China, France, GCC, Germany, India,Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Rest of ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Rest of Europe, Rest of Middle-East & Africa, Rest of North America, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, US

Competitor Analysis of Automotive Coatings Market:

3M, Akzonobel N.V., Arkema, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Beckers Group, Berger Paints, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, Convestro, Dulux, Eastman Chemical Company, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC CorporationÂ , Lord Corporation, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., NOROO Paint & Coatings, PPG Industries Inc., SEM Products, Sherwin-Williams Company

Have any special requirement on Automotive Coatings Market report? Ask our Industry Expert @ http://industryresearch.co/13100490

Key Developments in the Automotive Coatings Market:

April 2017: Axaltaopened regional auto refinish training center in Dubai. This facility is also likely to offer refinish services in the region

March 2017: PPG expandednew waterborne and high solids coating production plant in Wuhu, China This Automotive Coatings Market report forecasts volume and revenue growth at regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments to 2023. For the determination of this study has segmented the global Automotive Coatings market report on the basis of types, manufacturing, application, and region. Automotive Coatings Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increasing production from automotive industry in Asia-Pacific

– Growing demand for powder coatings

– High demand from refinish segment in China and India

Restraints

– Increasing prices of raw materials

– Stringent Environmental Regulations regarding VOC emissions

– Decrease in Automotive production in Australia, Brazil, Argentina and Russia