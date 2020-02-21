Automotive Coatings Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

This report focuses on the Automotive Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia Pacific was the largest market with 56.5% of the volume share in 2015 and the trend is expected to continue on account of increasing vehicle manufacturing in the region. The automotive sector of Asia Pacific is driven by rising sales and production in countries including China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Thailand.

China is expected to foresee strong growth owing to its large automobile production base. China was the largest producer of automobiles and is likely to remain the leading manufacturer on account of economic labor in the country. Moreover, the relocation of manufacturing bases by companies such as Volkswagen, Audi, Honda, Nissan, Toyota, Hyundai, Skoda, and Fiat to China owing to the availability of affordable workforce is anticipated to drive the market demand.

Europe is expected to witness steady growth over the upcoming years on account of increasing vehicle manufacturing in countries including Germany, Sweden, Italy, France, the UK, and the Czech Republic. In addition, growing population coupled with rising income levels is likely to stimulate the demand over the forecast period.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF

PPG Industries

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams Company

KCC Paint

Bayer AG

Arkema SA

Beckers Group

Cabot Corporation

Berger Paints

Eastman Chemical Company

Valspar Corporation

Clariant AG

Deft, Inc.

Jotun A/S

Royal DSM

Lord Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Primer

Electrocoat

Basecoat

Clearcoat

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Light Vehicle OEM

Commercial Vehicle OEM

Automotive Refinish

Clearcoat

