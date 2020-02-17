Automotive Clutch Pedals- Global Market by Manufacturers (KSR International, F-Tech, WABCO, CJ Automotive, CTS, Brano Group, FandP Mfg) Forecast till 2025

This report studies the Automotive Clutch Pedals market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Automotive Clutch Pedals market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Automotive clutch pedals are located in the driver cabin of the vehicle, beneath the dashboard, for operating the clutch of the vehicle.

Based on the sales channel, the OEM segment is expected to dominate the automotive pedals market, as pedals in most vehicles remain unchanged throughout the life of the vehicle; however, some people prefer customization of their pedals due to their driving habits. Thus, despite being a relatively small segment, the aftermarket segment is expanding at a considerable pace due to rising trend of customization of vehicles.

The following manufacturers are covered: KSR International, F-Tech, WABCO, CJ Automotive, CTS, Brano Group, FandP Mfg, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Toyoda Iron Works, Batz, Bellsonica Corporation, Shanghai Kaizhong Material Science and Technology.

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type: Steel Pedals, Aluminum Pedals, Composite Pedals.

Segment by Application: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles.

