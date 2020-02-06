Automotive Camera Market: Parking surround view is expected to remain most profitable application of automotive cameras

Automotive cameras are utilized for a variety of applications such as cruiser control systems and night vision systems in vehicles, particularly in passenger cars. Automotive cameras are installed in the rear and front side of automobiles as well as inside them for safety purposes. Vehicles equipped with these cameras offer better driving experience by enhancing the front and rear view of the driver.

Ongoing Advancements in Camera Technology Leading toward Cost Reduction

Over the past few years, camera-based automotive systems such as driver assistance systems have witnessed a surge in advancements, along with increasing aftermarket sales of cameras for parking surround view. Ongoing advancements in camera technology coupled with spurred production output are likely to reduce the cost of automotive cameras drastically, thereby propelling their adoption.

Demand for sensing cameras for application in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) has increased significantly, with rising focus on safety measures on the back of road accidents. Automotive cameras have evolved considerably for integration with safety systems of vehicles. For example, a lane departure warning system leverages the video camera technology, equipped with electrically-powered steering, for enabling speedy feedback in case of critical conditions, such as swaying away from the active lane.

Increasing demand for cameras such as thermal camera, digital camera, and infrared camera in commercial vehicles is further expected to augment growth of the automotive camera market. In addition, shifting concentration of manufacturers toward using camera as a replacement for side-view mirrors will create new opportunities in the foreseeable future. Growth of the global automotive camera market is expected to remain impressive throughout the forecast period, 2017 to 2026, according to a recently published report of Transparency Market Research (TMR). Roughly US$ 5,000 Mn revenues will be reaped from sales of automotive camera around the world by 2026-end.

APEJ to Remain Most Financially Rewarding Market for Automotive Camera

Countries in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), such as South Korea, India and China, are experiencing rapid growth in industrialization, coupled with spurred automobile production. Increasing purchasing power of the middle-class population have fuelled demand for passenger vehicles as well as luxury vehicles equipped with advanced safety systems. These factors have been significantly driving growth of the automotive camera market in APEJ. APEJ will continue to be the most financially rewarding market for automotive camera.

Europe is also expected to be a lucrative region for expansion of the automotive camera market. The market growth in Europe is mainly driven by soaring production volumes of light commercial vehicles, subsequent stringency in EC regulations, and impact of the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). Vehicle owners in Europe highly demand for various driver assistance systems such as parking assistance systems and lane-departure warning systems. Automotive Camera Manufacturers in the region are seeking strategic partnerships with established OEMs, with an aim of gaining contract for supplying them with the whole camera systems.

Key Research Findings from TMR’s Report on Automotive Camera Market

Rear-view enhancement cameras will continue to be the dominant product in the market, followed by corner-view cameras

Based on vehicle type, revenues from sales of automotive cameras in compact passenger cars will account for the largest share of the market during 2017 to 2026

Although parking surround view is expected to remain most profitable application of automotive cameras, sales in drowsiness application will register the highest CAGR through 2026

By technology, revenues from sales of stereo cameras and infrared cameras are projected to account for over three-fourth share of the market by 2026-end

Competition Tracking

Key market participants listed by TMR’s report include Ambarella, Continental AG, Ficosa International S.A., KYOCERA Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, Media Data Systems Pte Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Qrontech Co. Ltd., Transcend Information Inc., Valeo Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH.