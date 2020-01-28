Automotive Cam Followers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2017–2027

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Automotive Cam Followers Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” worldwide.

Cam followers are an important part of automotive engine management systems. Cam followers are specialized bearings that follow cam lobe profiles. They play an important role in ensuring proper valve timing of an engine. They are guide rollers for cam mechanism and undergo linear motion. Different types of cam followers found in automotive industry include knife edge followers, roller followers, flat or mushroom followers and flat faced followers. Proper selection of cam followers, including the related area of product safety, is necessary and is the responsibility of vehicle manufacturers. Operating and performance requirements and associated issues vary depending on the use and application of cam followers. The functioning of automotive cam followers can be affected by the operating environment of the vehicle, lubrication requirements, loading supports and other factors.

Market for automotive cam followers is expected to maintain positive growth as key manufacturers involved in manufacturing of such components are continuously focused on developing new technology and products, either through advancements in material or manufacturing process. The increasing economic and regulatory pressure on OEMs to develop fuel efficient vehicles is compelling auto manufacturers to invest more in research and development of products and components related to engine management system. Cam followers are made from different materials including carbon steel, stainless steel, urethane, etc. However, over time, further development in cam followers’ material and technology is expected.

Global Automotive Cam Followers Market: Market Dynamics

Mounting pressure on vehicle manufacturers by international regulating authorities such as EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) to reduce emission levels in a vehicle is driving advancements in engine technologies. For instance, regulations driving innovations in engine management systems are anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period. From a macro-economic point of view, factors such as rising standard of living, increasing disposable income and decreasing tax rates, particularly in developing nations, are expected to surge vehicle sales which will eventually lead to upsurge in sales of automotive cam followers.

Bedsides this, some of the factors such as prevailing economic fluctuations and uncertainty being experienced by some countries could hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, high cost of technology may also act as a factor restraining the adoption of high cost products among end-users. Investment in product development is anticipated to be a major trend prevailing in the automotive cam follower market throughout the forecast period.

Global Automotive Cam Followers Market: Segmentation

The global automotive cam followers market can be segmented based on product type, material type, vehicle type and sales channel

By product type, the automotive cam followers market can be classified into:

Flat cam follower

Roller cam follower

Needle cam follower

By material type, the automotive cam followers market can be classified into:

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Chromium Plated

Others

By vehicle type, the automotive cam followers market can be classified into:

Two-wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By sales channel, the automotive cam followers market can be segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Cam Followers Market: Region-wise Outlook

By region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global automotive cam follower market in terms of market share. Demand from the region is anticipated to remain highest throughout the forecast period as the region leads vehicle production in the world. China, India, Japan and South Korea, the major automotive markets in the region, are anticipated to be key contributors to the growth of the automotive cam followers market in Asia Pacific. With key technology providers based out in the region, Western Europe is anticipated to be the next significant market for automotive cam followers. Western Europe is expected to emerge as a hub for research and development in the global automotive cam followers market. In terms of demand for automotive cam followers, North America is expected to stand after Asia Pacific and Western Europe. Latin America, Eastern Europe and Middle East and Africa are anticipated to be next big markets, respectively, in terms of demand for cam followers.

Global Automotive Cam Followers Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the global automotive cam followers market are:

Federal-Mogul LLC

Carter Manufacturing Ltd.

RBC Bearings Inc.

AB SKF

Delphi Automotive LLP

National Precision Bearing Group

THK CO., LTD.

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Crower Cams & Equipment Company, Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

